Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

It has long been known that Paul Verhoeven, the man behind films that break taboos like Primary instinct, Showgirls and It, was fascinated by the life of Jesus Christ.

He was once a member of the Highbrow Jesus Seminar, founded by American biblical scholar Robert Funk, and at one point he was supposed to make a movie called Jesus: the man before the project eventually fails. He even co-wrote a book, Jesus of nazareth, which was published in 2007 and translated into several languages.

But just because Verhoeven is a scholar, of sorts, on the teachings of Christianity, that doesn’t mean he’s not ready to challenge them – or rather torture and blasphemy until they do. implore mercy – in its last frontier – to push the drama, Benedetta.

Inspired by the life of Benedetta Carlini, 17e Italian nun of the century who claims to have had visions of Jesus, was reprimanded for being a lesbian, then cleverly managed to obtain the status of a saint in her Tuscan town of Pescia, the story, inspired by a real one, has all the elements of a vintage Verhoeven brewing: sex, violence, betrayals, moral ambiguity, religious hypocrisy – and, of course, a statue of the Virgin Mary turned into a dildo.

It may all sound a little silly and it is really overkill, but Verhoeven’s films have always been on the edge of the camp as they tend to function like satires, tackling issues as thorny as American hegemony. (Starship Troopers), colonization (Total recall) and the police state (RoboCop). Benedetta, with her twisted take on the Catholic faith and the powers that be ruled over it in Renaissance Italy, was no exception.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the film won’t anger some viewers, or maybe a bunch of them, with its fully frontal nudity and erotic scenes, most of them involving women. Some people will certainly find all of this rather offensive, and the film’s prospects at the US box office are about as gloomy as the candlelit cells in Benedetta’s Convent.

But there is also a method to Verhoeven’s madness (or is it misogyny?), And like It or Showgirls or even Primary instinct, Benedetta is about a woman who finds her way to power in a male-dominated world, gradually finding her own voice and then achieving emancipation. Benedetta Carlini’s unlikely trajectory is certainly seen through a male gaze, and shamelessly, and yet to view this story of faith and insight triumphing over false virtue as a mere case of exploitation is too easily dismissed. .

Benedetta is fearlessly portrayed by Belgian actress Virginie Efira, who, after appearing on French variety shows and a handful of comedies, has proven to be a more serious on-screen presence in recent efforts like this one. by Justine Triet Sibyl and that of Anne Fontaine Night watch.

After a prologue, in which we see the young Benedetta hired by her noble parents in a convent of Theatine nuns chaired by the numb Sister Felicita (Charlotte Rampling), we resume her story 18 years later. At this point, she has become a respected member of the Cloister, although she experiences unsettling visions of Jesus which Verhoeven shoots as full-fledged Hollywood action sequences, doubling down on violence and blood as if to underline just how the Bible is noted R. can be.

Whether these visions are real or not leaves us guessing throughout the film, and the screenplay (co-written by It scribe David Birke) asks us to question Benedetta’s sincerity as she faces challenges both for her beliefs and her standing at the convent.

And yet the biggest question Verhoeven asked is what it really means to be such sincerity in a time and place where women had very little action – where to be religious, which meant letting go of carnal desires and limited social freedoms, was one of the only ways to achieve any form of freedom, even if it meant within the confines of a holy prison.

Very early on we learn that many of Benedetta’s sisters come from backgrounds in adversity: one was born Jewish and, after living a life of anti-Semitism, slowly dies of breast cancer; another is a prostitute; and then there is the new arrival, Bartolomea (the Belgian newcomer Daphné Patakia), who was raped by her father and her brothers until she fled to the convent, where Felicita agreed to host her for remuneration. (Verhoeven points out how wise the abbess can be when it comes to securing funding for her convent).

From the moment she shows up, there is clearly an animal attraction between the young Bartolomea, not so innocent and clearly traumatized, and the older, conflicting Benedetta. In quintessentially subversive Verhoeven fashion, one of the first scenes where they share an intimacy involves them defecating together in the cloister toilet, sound effects included. Soon Bartolomea makes passes to Benedetta, and each time she does, the latter experiences a different vision, as if the prospect of sexual ecstasy brings her closer to Christ – or reminds her of her vows to both stay. pious and chaste.

“Your worst enemy is your body,” a nun Benedetta had warned early on, and an important part of the film involves her resisting, and ultimately overcoming, this lesson, with Bartolomea helping her. As the two prepare to commit the deed, stigmata miraculously appear on Benedetta’s hands, feet and forehead, indicating that she may be some kind of saint. Whether that’s true or not, it allows her to replace Felicita at the top of the cloister hierarchy, meaning she has her own private room.

Soon the two sisters are sleeping together in there, and Verhoeven barely turns away from what is going on between the sheets. Rather, he seems determined (sorry) to capture Benedetta’s burgeoning sexuality at Bartolomea’s hands, showing how vital it is to her – how having an orgasm is a true moment of self-discovery. Again, it’s easy to dismiss this as a case of the Dutch director getting high behind the camera, but there’s no doubt that for Benedetta sex, even with the Virgin Mary’s dildo, is full of meaning.

From that point on, things start to fall apart, with Felicita flying to Florence to alert the nuncio (Lambert Wilson) of Benedetta’s false claims to holiness and his illicit relationship with Bartolomea. When she gets there, the bubonic plague has already ravaged the city, and the nuncio is revealed to be a cartoonish church official who only cares about maintaining power and dominating all the women around him.

At over two hours, the tale can feel a bit awkward in places, although Verhoeven adds a few fun lines and enough action to keep Benedetta to sink into a long-term sacrilegious statement. Even though all the dialogue is in French, there is something very Hollywood about the way he and cinematographer Jeanne Lapoirie (BPM) staged scenes for maximum impact in any tight setting, keeping the pace fresh enough.

As Benedetta takes a stand against the papal authorities in the film’s grand closing set, few nuns remain to support her – in the same way many viewers may have abandoned the film by then, in laughing like stupid operating garbage. We may never know if Benedetta was sincere about his visions in the end, just as it’s impossible to judge how sincere Verhoeven is when he indulges in the kind of erotic fantasies that made him famous. The beauty of Benedetta is that it never provides a straightforward answer to all of our questions, leaving it to us to decide whether we truly believe or not.