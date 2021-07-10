Delta Aquariids, Perseid meteors in Hollywood: peak dates





HOLLYWOOD, CA If you’ve been dreaming about meteor showers since spring, you’re about to be rewarded as the Delta Aquariid meteor shower begins on Monday. The peak isn’t for a few weeks, but don’t be surprised if you see a few shooting stars above Hollywood before that.

One way to look at the Delta Aquariids, which produce between 10 and 20 meteors per hour at the peak of July 29, is like a dress rehearsal for the main shooting star event of the summer, the prolific Perseid meteor shower. The Delta Aquariids reliably produce meteors for a few days on either side of the peak date and will continue to fire until around August 23, crossing paths with the Perseids, often considered the best meteor shower of the year although the Geminid meteor shower in December is special in itself.

the 2021 Aquariidae Delta could be a disappointment, however. According to Earthsky.org, the harsh light from a waning gibbous moon will likely wash out a fair number of meteors, which are initially faint because the rain favors the southern hemisphere. To see the Delta Aquariids, it’s best to go out between midnight and dawn, regardless of where you live.

This bright moon will weaken during the first week of August. the Perseid meteor shower, which runs from July 17 to August. 24, will be well advanced by then, and viewing conditions should be ideal for the peak on August 11-12. So, is the shooting star an Aquariid Delta or a Perseid?

The alternate answer is that a shooting star is a beautiful thing to see anyway, but if you really want to distinguish a Delta Aquariid from a Perseid meteor, the short answer is that the former seem to fly from the south and the Perseids from the north-northeast. NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com that 2021 is set to be a stellar year for the Perseids, who are known for their brilliant and persistent trains. If the sky is clear, sky watchers will be able to see about 100 shooting stars per hour, Cooke said, although he explained that under more typical conditions people should be able to see a meteor every minute.

“The Perseids are rich in fireballs, so they will be brilliant,” Cooke said. Cooke, who heads the Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, said observing meteor showers requires an investment of time and preparation. A few tips: Get as far away from city lights as possible.

Give your eyes about 30 to 45 minutes to adjust to the dark.

See as much of the sky as possible; Take a reclining lounge chair or blanket and lie on your back.

It may be useful to find the radiant point (for the Perseids, it is the prominent constellation of Perseus; for Delta Aquariids, it is the constellation Aquarius the water carrier). But avoid looking at it directly. The longer streaks are visible farther from the radiant point. Also, Cooke told Space.com, ditch the cell phone. “The bright screen can put a damper on your efforts to adjust your night vision,” he said. “My suggestion to my friends who want to watch meteors is to leave your phone indoors.”

