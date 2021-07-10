Entertainment
Sherburne County Fair opens Thursday, July 15 | Elk River Star News
The 2021 Sherburne County Fair opens Thursday, July 15, and will celebrate its return after a year off due to the pandemic and Sherburne County’s 165 years.
The show will take place July 15-18 at 13372 Business Center Drive. It opens at 7 a.m. every four days and closes at midnight the first three days. On the last day, it is open until 10 p.m.
Country music singer Jerrod Niemann will perform in the gallery on Friday July 16. Tickets for $ 25 are available online at https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102397825 and at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m. The group 2 Mile Final will open for Niemann.
The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 17. Participants were asked to decorate their tanks and units on the theme of the Sherburne County 165 years celebration. Organizers are also promoting the addition of live music to the parade. Tanks with live music will receive bonus points for their final score by the judges.
The parade will take place along Elk River streets of Main Street and Orono Parkway near Elk River Town Hall.
The Saturday evening grandstand will host a truck and tractor. It will start at 5 p.m.
The demolition derby will take place at 5 p.m. in the grandstand on Sunday July 18.
Gopher State Exhibitions will be hosting a carnival during the event. Sherburne County 4-H will also have a full schedule of events on each of the four days. Daycare is Thursday July 15.
There is also a dance for people with intellectual disabilities on the opening day. The Fun in the Sun dance party will start at 6 p.m.
Other attractions this year will include the Blue Horse Theater, Freddie Justice: The Planets Funniest Hypnotist and a show by Paul Bunyan Lumberjack.
There will also be a beer garden with daily entertainment and a talent competition.
