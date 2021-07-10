Lehenga Choli Chiffon Work Sequins in











The blouse that is shown on the model is for modeling purposes only.

Each saree comes with only one blouse, so we cannot provide another identical blouse, but we can provide you with plain blouse fabric on cotton, in which case an additional charge will apply.

Each saree comes with unstitched blouse, if you need sewn blouse, we can supply according to your measurements and tailoring cost will apply in this case.

Petticoat (petticoat) will not come with sari but if you need it, we can provide you.

If you require a sparkly petticoat, additional charges will apply.

Saree will measure 6.10 meters with the fabric of the gown. Vertically, it will measure 40 to 42 inches wide so that each 6 foot tall person can easily wear the saree.

Heavy embroidered saree will come with an unstitched blouse and this blouse will be embroidered on one side. The embroidered part can be placed as you like whether you need it on the front or back. If you need side opening, in this case an embroidered part can be placed according to your choice.

Blouse fabric will be 85cm, so we can provide blouse length up to 15inch, and sleeve length can be 5-6inch only. If you need a long blouse and long sleeves in this case, you should contact our customer service for that particular item.

Bra pads can be added with your blouse if you need them (for this the option will be indicated in the measurement form).

You can select necklines in the Neck Designs section.

The blouse will be sewn with a cotton lining. If mesh sarees come with shimmering fabric, the liner will be used in the same fabric instead of cotton.

The edging gives a smooth end to the sarees. Fall is a cotton inner liner used to protect the bottom end of sarees.

The ready-to-wear saree offers an easy way to drape the saree. In such a concept, the tailor will sew the saree onto the petticoat according to your given measurement. The ready to wear saree can be worn as a skirt without having to fold, pleat and adjust the length of the pallu as they are already placed in the center so that you feel more comfortable and easier to wear. The blouse is however worn separately. Ready to wear sarees are becoming very popular because they are easy to drape.

The measurement will be provided to your email id after placing the order so that you can submit your exact body measurement with this form.

For COD orders, these modifications will not be authorized for INSTOCK items and for other modifications of payment options authorized up to 24 hours, other modifications will not be taken into account under any circumstances. Shades may vary slightly from the colors shown on your screen.

The first wash of the garment should always be dry cleaned.

The designer blouse shown in the image may not be part of the standard product. Additional material may have been used for modeling purposes.

The products shown on the website are not part of the display in our store.

There may be slight variation in color due to lights and flash during shooting.

Shiny shadow seen is the best close-up view of the color of the fabric.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sannarinx.com/sequins-work-chiffon-bollywood-lehenga-choli-in-16524 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos