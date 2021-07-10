Marvel’s Black Widow movie is one final insult to Natasha Romanoff

This post contains spoilers for Black Widow.

For the casual viewer, Black Widow will probably turn out all kinds of confusion. But it’s hard to blame anyone who doesn’t understand why Marvel just released their first standalone film dedicated to Natasha Romanoff. After all, she’s technically dead.

Black Widow, which helped phase four of the sprawling Marvels Cinematic Universe on Friday, takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. (The first debuted in 2016, the second in 2018.) Natasha died in 2019 End of Game after sacrificing his life to secure the Soul Stone, which the Avengers needed to defeat Thanos.

Now in this new movie, which is a thing of the past, we find Black Widow on the run from the authorities after helping Captain America free Bucky Barnes. She returns to her safe home in Budapest after receiving a mysterious package from her sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh), who grew up alongside her in Ohio under the care of Russian agents. Alexei (David Harbor) and Melina (Rachel Weisz) used their fake family as a blanket while they worked to steal a chemical that somehow separates people from their free will. (Yes, I don’t know either.)

After a fraternal reunion brawl, Natasha and Yelena set out to kill the creator and ruler of the Red Chamber and Widows, Dreykov (Ray Winstone) who has kidnapped countless young girls across the world to obey her. orders.

Marvel released 20 films before finally releasing their first one about a woman, Captain Marvel, in 2019. Throughout her career in the MCU, Natasha Romanoff has largely existed to support the story arcs of the men around her, whether it’s helping Captain America face her past or lending Bruce Banner a shoulder on which to cry during her Hulky identity crisis. Now, after 13 years of fan and critics’ clamor, she finally has her own movie after she’s already dead in the main sequel. (In fairness, the original plan was to release Black Widow last spring, but even barring the COVID disruption, the film had always been scheduled to debut after End of Game.)

It would all be less frustrating if Black Widow itself was not also called, but even a stellar performance by Florence Pugh cannot save this empty terrain vehicle masquerading as a fun spy thriller.

Black Widow perhaps he has strayed far from the Avengers world to send our favorite red-haired assassin, but even so, it’s impossible to forget that this entry, like all the others, is just one piece of a bigger puzzle. Every mention of Clint Barton and there are a few of them is a reminder that the characters in the TV series, Hawk Eye, coming soon to Disney +. Appearance of Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the post-credits scene as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine ties the film to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where it also appears. Hell, the whole movie only makes sense if you remember what happened in two more that were released three years ago.

Whatever the problems Black Widow a, however, the performance is almost uniformly spectacular. Scarlett Johansson and Pughs’ chemistry crackles in every scene they share. Yelena tricks her sister into being one of the Avengers but not one of the greats, and loves to poke fun at the mind-blowing fighting stances that have become the characters’ signature. (I mean, these are great poses, but it looks like you think everyone is watching you all the time.) David Harbor, meanwhile, was the perfect choice to play their father, Alexeia, a Soviet supersoldier whose time in prison left it a little rusty.

When Black Widow moves like a spy thriller, it primarily strikes a satisfying mix of suspense and comedy, both illustrating and satirizing the genre and its many gimmicks. (A crucial double revelation towards the end was essentially torn from the Impossible mission game book.) But the film also seems eager to highlight a deeper, darker motif of female subjugation, and these attempts are often more squeaky than enlightening.

It could be Natasha Romanoff’s movie, but Yelena’s feelings of betrayal and isolation form the emotional scaffolding. Yelena was only 6 years old when her illusion of family collapsed; the three years she spent with Natasha, Alexei and Melina were the happiest of her life, she said at one point, but everyone around her was just playing a part.

But Black WidowExploring Yelena and Natasha’s pain seems absurdly superficial considering all we know they went through: they were abducted as children, brainwashed, sterilized from force and were trained to become child murderers. Yelena was also drugged.

As you would expect from a movie about a brainwashing killer ring, free will often comes up in Black Widowand most often a word is used to express this virtue. When Melina explains her role in Natasha and Yelenas’ abuse, she says that as a widow herself, I never had a choice. During her confrontation with Dreykov, Natasha tells him: You took my choices and tried to break me but never again. And when the sisters cure the widows of their brainwashing and set them free, Natasha tells them: You have to make your own choices now.

Given that Black Widow begins with a three-minute montage with stock footage of world leaders on a slow-motion cover of Smells Like Teen Spirit, it would be foolish to expect much subtlety from his posts. Yet somewhere around the line where someone said the words, To him we’re just things to describe Dreykov, I found myself getting cranky.

The line looks like a direct reference to Mad Max: Fury Road, a female-led action film that featured the viral line, We’re Not Things! When Dreykov tells Natasha that young girls are the only natural resource the world has too much of, it’s hard not to think of Immortan Joe. Road of fury debuted in 2015, the same year as Star wars published the force awakens with Daisy Ridley front and center. Both films, as well as the recent Wonder woman, rekindled cry for a black widow movie after years of sustained harassment.

That the Road of fury the echo was intentional, it’s a reminder of how long Black Widow took to happen, and how absurd this reality is.

Late arrival could be forgiven if Black Widow actually elevated the Black Widows story to something meaningful, but the most direct reference to the trauma suffered by Natasha and Yelena comes through the filter of Marvel’s jokes. When the two get Alexei out of prison to help them find and kill Dreykov, he berates Yelenas’ sour behavior by asking him: is this your time of the month? His response: I don’t have my period, asshole. I don’t have a uterus This is what happens when the red room gives you an involuntary hysterectomy. They sort of come in and they rip all of your reproductive organs out. They just come in there and they cut them all, all out, so you can’t have babies

Given that this is a Marvel movie and not a conference on reproductive freedom, it would be foolish to expect any in-depth discussion of the traumatic effects of forced sterilization. Yet the moment characterizes the larger issue with Black Widow, and perhaps Black Widow in general: the film invokes a horrific abuse of civil liberties that affects real women all over the world but shuns any emotional or intellectual engagement beyond that.

Everyone reacts to the trauma differently, but Yelena and Natasha’s closed demeanor is more like a byproduct of Hollywood’s refusal to let her go. strong female characters experience the full spectrum of human emotions and, if we were honest with ourselves, Marvel the allergy to most human emotions that do not save the world in general. (With the exception of Wanda Maximoff, who experiences deeper emotions than almost all of her peers put together.) For this reason, the films have repeated their insistence on vaguely, in the blink of an eye, invoking the struggle for the freedom of reproduction is more like a cynical gesture towards meaning than a fully developed theme.

I probably wouldn’t be so picky about it if Marvel and its corporate overlord, Disney, hadn’t made this maneuver their bread and butter for so long. But somewhere between the exclusively gay moment in 2017 The beauty and the Beast and the undeserved girl power scene in Avengers: Endgame, my patience has run out.

My frustration with Black Widow probably has less to do with the movie itself than with the biggest machine that contains itwith the fact that every time two men kiss Star wars movie we end up talking about it like it’s groundbreaking, and with the fact that Black Widow started out in this franchise with Jon Favreau drooling over her and still can’t get through even her own standalone movie without at least one ass kick. And the fact that even despite this, the film will likely receive a lot of praise for its conscious approach to the character, as if awareness of a problem equates to solving it.

Yelenas endlessly teasing Black Widows poses sounds like an acknowledgment of how this character has been treated as a decorative item in the past, but the real punchline is the futility of delivering such a joke after Natasha is already dead. And for those who have forgotten, a little reminder: End of Game strongly involved that she did it because Shed decided that as a single woman with no children, she had less to live on than Clint Barton, who has a family.

Throughout this cluttered continuity, characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers and the great Thorles have all made true hero journeys. Black Widow was only able to cheer on the sidelines, her potential constantly teased but never really delivered. If the powers that be at Marvel want to talk about choice, they would do well to ask themselves why. We’ve had enough conscious jokes to last a lifetime of immortal demigods. Let’s just try to make sure that the next time someone launches a multi-billion dollar action franchise, at least one of the bigger ones is going to be a woman.