Valerie Bertinelli praises the outpouring of ‘kindness’ after article on bodily shame

After one of her posts about body shame goes viral, Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli thanks her fans for their kindness and support.

“There is so much cuteness out there,” she said in a video shared with her. Instagram Friday Night. “I certainly don’t feel so lonely anymore.”

Thursday evening, the famous chef had shared a touching video about a troll’s comments that had passed under his skin.

Someone decided to point out that I needed to lose weight, she said, sarcastically adding that she didn’t have “a bathroom scale or … clothes that I try to put on every day”, to remind me regularly.

You’re not helping me, she continued. Because when you see someone who has gained weight, my first thought is, that person is obviously going through certain things.

Bertinelli has spoken openly about her grief over the death of her son’s father and ex-husband, rocker Eddie Van Halen in October 2020 at the age of 65. The two had been married for over 25 years and share 30-year-old son, Wolfgang.

She concluded her video from Thursday night that if she could lose the weight and keep it off, I would.

“Do you think I’m not fed up, ma’am?” She asked.

Her original post was inundated with support from her fans, including her son.

“You are perfect the way you are, mom. I love you (also for no particular reason what the fuck was @ so I could pester them with memes?),” He wrote.

Food Network star Sunny Anderson also responded.

“I feel like swearing, but I won’t… publicly,” she said. “Just know that your guts matter, everyone … your INSIDE.”

Musician Michelle Branch wrote that she sympathizes with Bertinelli’s situation.

“I’ve been the butt of comments like these so many times. Damn, half my life! It hurts,” she wrote. “Thank you for being vulnerable and genuine and for always leading with such a heart.”

Actress Melissa Peterman added that she thought Bertinelli was “handsome”.

“And I’ve come to the conclusion that the people who make those kind of mean comments that lack compassion are the ones who probably need compassion the most because they’re broken and unhappy. And that’s a horrible way of doing it. exist, ”said Peterman. “I love you.”

For years, Bertinelli has spoken openly about his struggle with body image and his weight.

In January 2020, she wrote that she uses the food to avoid sadness. “

“… Eating something, all it does is make me feel worse about myself. One of my personal mottos is to choose happy. But sometimes that choice is really difficult,” he said. she said at the time, writing that she was planning to change.

“I don’t want to go through the hard times eating it away anymore. I want to go through the hard times leaning on people,” she said.

In her post on Friday, she echoed those sentiments as she thanked her fans and supporters before signing the entire ordeal.

“But seriously… let’s get back to me posting some delicious recipes,” she laughed. “Let’s have a great day today, guys.”