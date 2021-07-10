Entertainment
Valerie Bertinelli praises the outpouring of ‘kindness’ after article on bodily shame
After one of her posts about body shame goes viral, Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli thanks her fans for their kindness and support.
“There is so much cuteness out there,” she said in a video shared with her. Instagram Friday Night. “I certainly don’t feel so lonely anymore.”
Thursday evening, the famous chef had shared a touching video about a troll’s comments that had passed under his skin.
Someone decided to point out that I needed to lose weight, she said, sarcastically adding that she didn’t have “a bathroom scale or … clothes that I try to put on every day”, to remind me regularly.
You’re not helping me, she continued. Because when you see someone who has gained weight, my first thought is, that person is obviously going through certain things.
Bertinelli has spoken openly about her grief over the death of her son’s father and ex-husband, rocker Eddie Van Halen in October 2020 at the age of 65. The two had been married for over 25 years and share 30-year-old son, Wolfgang.
She concluded her video from Thursday night that if she could lose the weight and keep it off, I would.
“Do you think I’m not fed up, ma’am?” She asked.
Her original post was inundated with support from her fans, including her son.
“You are perfect the way you are, mom. I love you (also for no particular reason what the fuck was @ so I could pester them with memes?),” He wrote.
Food Network star Sunny Anderson also responded.
“I feel like swearing, but I won’t… publicly,” she said. “Just know that your guts matter, everyone … your INSIDE.”
Musician Michelle Branch wrote that she sympathizes with Bertinelli’s situation.
“I’ve been the butt of comments like these so many times. Damn, half my life! It hurts,” she wrote. “Thank you for being vulnerable and genuine and for always leading with such a heart.”
Actress Melissa Peterman added that she thought Bertinelli was “handsome”.
“And I’ve come to the conclusion that the people who make those kind of mean comments that lack compassion are the ones who probably need compassion the most because they’re broken and unhappy. And that’s a horrible way of doing it. exist, ”said Peterman. “I love you.”
For years, Bertinelli has spoken openly about his struggle with body image and his weight.
In January 2020, she wrote that she uses the food to avoid sadness. “
“… Eating something, all it does is make me feel worse about myself. One of my personal mottos is to choose happy. But sometimes that choice is really difficult,” he said. she said at the time, writing that she was planning to change.
“I don’t want to go through the hard times eating it away anymore. I want to go through the hard times leaning on people,” she said.
In her post on Friday, she echoed those sentiments as she thanked her fans and supporters before signing the entire ordeal.
“But seriously… let’s get back to me posting some delicious recipes,” she laughed. “Let’s have a great day today, guys.”
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/food/valerie-bertinelli-praises-outpouring-kindness-after-post-about-being-body-t225103
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]