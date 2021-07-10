NCT 127’s favorite hobbies and obsessions will surprise NCTzens

In the Elite Dailys series Without rent, celebrities unwrap the thought, memory or unforgettable pop culture moment that will always live on in their heads. In this article, NCT 127 reveals interests and hobbies that even die-hard fans will be surprised to learn.

Over the past year, most bands have had to cancel their highly anticipated tours due to the coronavirus pandemic, and NCT 127 was no exception. That’s why its members Johnny, Haechan, Mark, Taeyong, Jaehyun, Yuta, Taeil, Jungwoo and Doyoung took every opportunity to get closer to their fans with new music. After releasing their second Japanese EP, Lover, in February, the band returned on June 4 with Save, their latest single dedicated to creating unforgettable memories. Following? An entirely new era. On July 7 (the group’s fifth anniversary), they announced that their next album would be released in September. To celebrate all the exciting things to come, NCT 127 shared how they relax after a hard day’s work.

NCT 127 tells Elite Daily that the past five years as a band have been worth it, and it’s all thanks to their fans, called NCTzens, who have supported them throughout their journey. [We have so many] memories of practicing together before our debut until our current first stage, and also all those times we spent working on our music and performances to meet our fans on our first gig and our first world tour, a declared the group collectively. Every moment we spend on our music is for our fans, and we’re working hard to show ourselves better in different ways, so we hope you’re all excited!

The fans made such an impact on the band that they became the muse for NCT 127’s greatest tracks. The Inspiration [behind Save] comes from wanting to save our precious memories with each other and with our fans, the said the group. And NCT 127 did not let go. While they haven’t been able to perform in front of a live audience since early 2020, they held their online Beyond the origin concert in May. They add, It was new to meet fans from all parts of the world at the same time.

While the guys have their hands full recording their next project, they make sure they get a well-deserved R&R whenever they can. Below, NCT 127 reveals the interests that have lived on their minds without rent.

Johnny

Johnny is a huge fan of horror movies. I love the way they keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time you watch, he says. His favorite horror movie of all time is Shutter, which is about a couple who accidentally run over a woman and then see their ghost in photographs they are developing. Even though I watched it when I was young, I still remember the movie, and it’s the one I think about often. I’ve seen the movie a few times since I first saw it in high school, and I remember being afraid of red-lit rooms for a while afterward, he says.

His most recent watch was Conspiracy franchise. He adds: After seeing the movies, I looked for articles about the stories behind. They were quite interesting!

Taeil

Taeil keeps the music in mind even after a full day of rehearsals. The audio speakers really amplify the music so you can hear the intricate details of the track, and there’s that feeling of excitement when you hear sound you love too! Taeil said, explaining his love for audio. I like the brand of Focal speakers. There is still a lot that I don’t know about the speakers, but I find the brand very appealing because you can experience a flat sound similar to what the songwriter intended to create.

Taeil says the sound of the band has changed a lot since their debut in 2016. He says: Over time, the color of our team definitely becomes more distinct and defined. I think the sound we have now is very captivating with strong hip-hop and R&B colors.

Taeyong

The group leader likes to connect with others, but especially with NCTzens. [Our relationship] is a very precious person and for whom I am truly grateful. Not only do we enjoy the same things, but we also try to improve ourselves and show this to each other. This is all very special and meaningful to me, he says. It’s nice to learn about each other’s culture, and singing in different languages, I feel like I got closer to our fans from those countries.

Earth

Yuta enjoys exercising because it is so rewarding, and although he doesn’t have a specific fitness program, he prefers to work out in a gym rather than at home. I love the way the exercise makes me stronger and helps me build strength … which is very helpful when practicing group dances that require attention to the angles of the body, he says. We had a short preparation period [to learn Save], but I was able to learn the choreography quickly and had fun preparing myself.

Doyoung

Since being cast as Axel von Fergen in the Korean adaptation of Marie Antoinette, which is based on the 2006 musical of the same name that originally premiered in Japan, Doyoung found a new appreciation for theater. I find it very valuable how you can share emotions by singing and playing, he says. It was very meaningful to prepare for my musical debut, and it really is thanks to the incredible seniors and producers! The process itself was a lot of fun and I prepared myself with a heart of gratitude.

Doyoung is set to make his musical debut on July 13 during the production opening at the Charlotte Theater in Seoul.

Jaehyun

Jaehyun says he fell in love with tennis in April because it helps relieve stress. I have always enjoyed trying new sports like basketball, bowling, and boxing whenever I had the chance. But I actually started tennis because my dad recommended it, he says. I know that is the case with all sports, but tennis is not something you can master after a few tries. It takes persistence, and I started to enjoy it even more as I saw myself gradually improving.

Jaehyun’s favorite tennis player is Jannik Sinner, a 19-year-old Italian athlete who competed in the 2020 French Open as the youngest quarter-finalist in the men’s singles event. He says, I would really like to go see a tournament.

Mark

Lately, Mark has been interested in taking better care of his hair. It’s really important to me because I change my hair color a lot and because I want my hair and scalp to be healthy, he says. While he’s experienced pretty much every color in the rainbow, there is one he always likes to come back to. He adds, I think I liked my blue hair the most. It’s my favorite color, after all, and I think my fans loved it as much as I did. I was happy to be able to shoot Save’s music video during my blue haired period. It goes well with all scenes and aesthetics!

Jungwoo

Similar to Yuta, Jungwoo also thought about exercising. My life has become busier since I started exercising. More than exercising to improve my physique, I exercise to have a healthier, richer life. Plus, it makes me proud to know that I’m spending my day more productively, he says. The first thing I do after I wake up is to start the day with simple stretches that improve the balance of the body … Stretching warms the body, which reduces the risk of injury, and can also boost your mood. ! I think that’s why when I dance I am able to express these movements in more detail.

Haechan

Haechan is now experimenting with everything related to perfumes. I started using perfume because the smells can make you feel completely satisfied and because I wanted to smell good all the time! he said, adding that he doesn’t have a favorite scent. The perfume that suits me, that I personally like, and that will suit me is always different! However, there is a scent that goes always remind him of a certain memory with NCT 127. It might sound funny, but I have to say the smell of sweat in our training rooms, Haechan said, adding that it’s satisfying because it makes him feel like they worked hard after a long day. As for what draws fans to NCT 127, Haechan credits their music and performances to be heartfelt.