William Smith of “Any Which Way You Can” and “Red Dawn” Dies Aged 88





William Smith, an action star of classic movies like “Any Which Way You Can” and “Red Dawn,” died on Monday. He was 88 years old. Joanne Cervelli Smith, his wife of 31 years, confirmed the actor’s death to USA TODAY on Friday. She did not disclose the cause of his death. According to IMDb, Smith appeared in several films and television series from 1942 to 2020, including The Ghost of Frankenstein from 1942, “The Song of Bernadette from 1943” and “Conan the Barbarian” from 1982. In the 1970s, his fame grew while playing the villainous Falconetti in “Rich Man”. , Poor Man, ”an early and hugely popular television miniseries. The 6-foot-2 actor’s career has seen him battle onscreen with some of Hollywood’s toughest men, including Clint Eastwood, Rod Taylor, Richard Harris, Yul Brynner and Nick Nolte. Most recently, Smith appeared as a regular in the final season of the original Hawaii Five-0 from 1979 to 1980 and in the western series Wildside in 1985. His last role was in the 2020 film “Irresistible,” written and directed. by Jon Stewart. Suzanne Douglas, star of “The Parent” Hood and “When They See Us”, deceased at 64 In addition to his acting career, Smith enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War in 1951 and was recruited by the National Security Agency because of his proficiency in several languages. He has carried out secret missions over the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc countries, according to a statement shared by his wife. Smith was also an accomplished athlete, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Bodybuilding and Fitness in 1995. He was inducted into the Muscle Beach Venice Bodybuilding Hall of Fame in 2010 and became an Honorary Member. from the Stuntmen’s Association of Motion Pictures in 2000.. He is survived by his wife, his son William E. Smith III and his daughter Sherri Anne Cervelli. Reports: Chick Vennera, “Golden Girls” and “Thank God It’s Friday” Actor Dies at 74

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2021/07/09/william-smith-any-which-way-you-can-and-red-dawn-dead-88/7922711002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos