What is kveik yeast and why do breweries use it?
Like coffee, beer is a ubiquitous beverage found all over the world throughout history. It is not a hard-to-find spirit or a specialty. Rather, it often follows the same recipe of water root, hops, yeast, and malt. However, it can carry characteristics of its original geography and culture which then create differences in style.
Due to the seemingly endless variation, the current wave of craft brewing is making brewers and drinkers think about local ingredients as much as possible, but it’s worth importing high-quality products. Kveik yeast, originating in Norway, is one such product.
Pronounced to rhyme with cycling, kveik yeast is a trending ingredient that you might spot on a menu the next time you’re at a bar. The increased interest is attributed to writer Lars Marius Garshol for bringing to light the tradition and history of yeast. Now brewers around the world want to give it a shot.
It is found in beers like Broken Compass Brewings Brut Together India Lager, Highside Brewings Just Another Hazy IPA and Pump Tracks IPA from Outer Range Brewing Co. I first had it years ago in the world. Norwegian Farmhouse Ale from Angry James Brewing Co.
This gives it those pleasant, fruity, funky aromas and a slight acidity in the aftertaste, Angry James owner AJ Brinckerhoff said, adding that they use kveik’s Voss strain. Our Norwegian farm is just a nice combination of fruit, some acidity and then a malty sweetness on the finish.
Besides flavor, the strength characteristics of kveik can make it a desired component of a recipe. Yeast can ferment at a much higher temperature than others in a shorter period of time. This means that it’s easier to get those fruity, funky flavors, even though it goes against standard brewing practices that use temperature control to avoid wrong notes.
Brinckerhoff believes the lack of temperature control technology in the fields is why she and similar Belgian varieties have become synonymous with the farm lifestyle. To obtain this foreign yeast in the United States, he relies on Denvers Inland Island Yeast Laboratories to supply the Voss strain of kveik.
It was the company’s inclusion of kveik in its catalog that first caught Brinckerhoff’s attention. Voss was the only Inland Island kveik transported three years ago, and the company now has seven options due to its popularity. Brinckerhoff researched yeast and brewed Norwegian Farmhouse before it opened in 2018, and it remains a menu staple.
We had planned to brew all of these other beers, and I didn’t think that a month before we opened Norwegian Farmhouse would be a beer we would have forever, Brinckerhoff said. But it’s a unique product, and I think it’s something fun.
Aside from slight tweaks, Brinckerhoff believes this is the only beer recipe that remains unchanged at the brewery.
Kveik was originally used for White Woolly IPA to complement hop styles, but that changed when Subtle Sunshine brewed with Lemondrop hops and Hallertau Blanc joined the menu. At 5.3% and 4.3% alcohol by volume, respectively, Brinckerhoff did not want two similar beers as a lighter alternative to the 7.1% Norwegian farm.
It’s a very pleasant, light and fruity beer, and for a 4% beer the yeast gives it great flavor and mouthfeel, Brinckerhoff said. Kveik is also used in the less often brewed Scree Field Pale Ale.
Brinckerhoff doesn’t have a crystal ball to see what the next hottest strain of yeast will be, but he’s always willing to experiment to create something new. And I’ll be there to try it out.
Jefferson Geiger is the Arts and Entertainment Editor-in-Chief for the Summit Daily News and the Editor-in-Chief of Explore Summit. A question about beer? Email him at [email protected]
