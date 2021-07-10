Entertainment
Shocking comments from the Bollywood actor on Aamir’s divorce.
The divorce case of Bollywood couple Mr. Perfect Aamir has now become a hot topic in Beetown. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao say they are happily going their separate ways
Aamir Khan
The divorce of Bollywood couple Mr. Perfect Aamir has now become a hot topic in Beetown. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have officially announced that they are happily going their separate ways and that they will be talking about the city over time. While some are outraged by Aamir’s point of view, others respect Aamir Khan’s resolution. Does Aamir Khan’s spouse lose his will every 15 years .. Now marry someone else and divorce for 15 years? Some question this. Bollywood film critic and actor Kamal R Khan have reacted to the divorce of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.
Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan said, “Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta and second wife Kiran Rao also divorced after 15 years of marriage. Based on this, it can be seen that he is a particular individual. He was not thinking about monetary matters in any way. Aces are usually not money-minded people. That is why this time, he might need to pay a huge amount of child support. Kiran Rao for his second divorce. I think it might be acceptable to him. It would have been nice if Aamir Khan, who speaks as if he was the title of fairness and honesty, had also declared his divorce ethically. How many people married Aamir Eme when he married an unusual woman like Kiran Rao.
Everyone wondered how he had admired Eme who couldn’t see without glasses. Now he didn’t like her. This is why we are divorcing, said Kamal R. Khan. Look for beauties like Aamir Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh. But he commented in his video that he did not perceive how Kiran Rao was being treated at the time. After the news of Aamir’s divorce, Kamal R Khan’s comments became increasingly controversial following the announcement of the wedding of the beauty of Dangal, Sana Sheikh and Aamir Khan.
Video ..
