The original legally blonde script was much hotter





The cast and crew of Legally Blonde reveal that the film’s original script was much steamier and was originally written “in the vein of American Pie.”

Legally blondethe original script was much hotter according to the actors and the members of the team.The Reese Witherspoon-directed film turns 20 this year and helped cement the actress who was already relatively well known in films likeLittle NickyandAmerican psychopath,like a household name from Hollywood. Based on Amanda Brown’s novel, the film followed Witherspoon’s sisterhood queen Elle Woods as she enrolled in Harvard Law School in a desperate attempt to win back her boyfriend. What happened, however, was a journey of self-discovery with She ultimately defended a former sisterhood student accused of murder. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The film is often hailed as a feminist masterpiece thanks to its portrayal of empowering women, dealing with issues such as workplace misogyny and sexual harassment, and deconstructing the ‘stupid blonde’ trope that has long plagued Hollywood society and films. The film would acquire a sequel in 2003 and inspire a musical based on the original film in 2007. A third sequel is currently in development with Witherspoon set to reprise her role as Elle, and is slated for release in 2022. Related: Everything We Know About Legally Blonde 3 To celebrate the 20th anniversary ofLegally blondeout, several cast and crew sat down withThe New York Timesto discuss the evolution of the film. One of the more interesting information to come out of the interview was the revelation that the original script for the film was “much hotter. “Actress Jessica Cauffiel, who played Elle’s close friend Margot, revealed how much the film has changed during development, describing the first script as being“in the vein of American Pie.Cauffiel’s full statement can be read below: The first script was very steamy, to be honest, in the vein of American Pie. What we now know as Legally Blonde and what it started off are two completely different movies. He went from non-stop zingers of a very adult nature to this universal story of overcoming adversity by being yourself. Screenwriter Kirsten Smith corroborated this, stating that the film was originally billed as “Cluelessmeets The Paper chase away,“which sounds like a very different beast than what has been published.Comedy is often the fastest genre of film to age, and the films Smith describes certainly show their age. On the other hand,The revenge of a blonderemains as strong a comedy as it does because it doesn’t necessarily dwell on crass humor. More importantly, the film has a lot of heart, in part thanks to the support She shows to her friends and shows herself back. Interestingly though, such elements weren’t added until much later, with screenwriter Karen McCullah adding that changing the tone“it was about fine-tuning the details and adding a few characters, like Paulette and her Friendship. “Paulette, and her iconic “bend and snap” streak, is central to Elle’s self-discovery and willingness to believe in herself, so it’s odd to think that she’s only been included a lot. later, or that it may never have appeared at all. The decision to move away from “non-stop zingers“and the scorching humor definitely seems like a smart move. It’s hard to imagine a movie sounding more different than what the final version ofThe revenge of a blondehas become, and it is more than likely that the film would not have had the same level of success if it had remained so. Along with its hilarity, the film remains incredibly relevant, especially in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which has more than helped Legally blondelongevity. Hoping that the long-awaited sequel will maintain these strengths when legally blonde 3released in 2022. More: Legally Blonde: 10 Memorable Elle Woods Quotes Source:The New York Times Black Widow director confirms Marvel has discussed including big MCU cameo

About the Author Nico Brown

(26 articles published)

Nico Marrone is Senior Editor for Screen Rant. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in Postcolonial Literature by combining his love of African literature with comics. He was previously a film editor for The Student and is currently an assistant theater editor for The Wee Review. When not interested in movies and comics, Nico can be found turning the fire, throwing too many Dungeons and Dragons games, and complaining about the Scottish weather. More from Nico Marrone

