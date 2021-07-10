Tabernacle Choir in Temple Square announces return of live events





After more than a year of absence, the Tabernacle Choir in Temple Square returns. The world-renowned choir, goodwill ambassador for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the return of weekly choir and bell ensemble rehearsals, music and speaking shows , daily organ recitals and other events in a Press release Friday. The Tabernacle Choir halted all live events in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s when activities will resume, according to the press release: Daily organ recitals in Temple Square: The daily organ recitals, a century-old tradition, will resume on Monday July 19 and will be open to the public in the Tabernacle (Monday to Saturday at noon MT; Sunday at 2 p.m.). Temple Square’s new organ tradition, Piping Up! The organ concerts in Temple Square will continue to air every Wednesday at noon on The Tabernacle Choirs Youtube, Facebook, and home page of the site, and on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Gradual opening of the Choir, Orchestra and Tabernacle Bells events: The Tabernacle Choir will begin rehearsals at the end of August, and the Bells in Temple Square will begin a week later. All rehearsals and broadcasts will be closed to the public until the second week of October. The precise dates and times of the rehearsals open to the public are indicated on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Will there be a live Christmas concert this year? The Choir hopes that a live Christmas concert can be presented at the Conference Center in December. The arrangements are still pending; with a positive result, details will be confirmed at a later date. PBS and BYUtv Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir special is well advanced. This year, the broadcast and new CD, DVD and book products will also be offered at Christmas. Details will be announced in mid-September. Heritage tour of the tabernacle choir in 2022 The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra in Temple Square had to postpone its heritage tour twice during the pandemic before announcing new dates in June. The tour will include performances in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Scotland, South Wales and Wales from June 18 to July 6, 2022.

