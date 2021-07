NXT’s Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox Make WWE Main List Debut

NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox make their WWE Main List debut on Friday night on SmackDown.

NXT superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox have officially debuted on the WWE Main List. In tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the team of Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox – now referred to simply as “Shotzi” and “Nox” – made their way to the ring in Shotzi’s trademark chariot. Shotzi and Nox ultimately defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina in an untitled match. RELATED: WWE’s Bayley Sacked For Nine Months With Injury NXT founder and executive producer Triple H has Twitter congratulate Shotzi and Nox on their debut on the main roster. “Two of [NXT]”The most devoted, resistant and individual donkeys have made their [SmackDown] debut against two of the [WWE]best champions. Congratulation to [Shotzi] and [Nox]!!! #WeAreNXT. “ Welsh Nox – real name Steffanie Newell – wrestled for a number of different promotions before signing with WWE, including Impact Wrestling, Shimmer Women Athletes and What Culture Pro Wrestling, where she became the first female champion in the WCPW. Newell signed with WWE in 2017, going on to compete in the 2018 Mae Young Classic as Tegan Nox. Nox has participated in both NXT and NXT UK. RELATED: REPORT: Why Malakai Black Was able to Debut in AEW So Soon After WWE Exit Meanwhile, Shotzi Blackheart – real name Ashley Urbanski – began her own path to WWE in 2015 when she appeared on the sixth season of the company’s talent search reality show. Pretty hard. She had to withdraw from competition due to a health issue, but subsequently signed a development contract with WWE in 2019. She has wrestled for other companies in the meantime, including the aforementioned Shimmer. , as well as IWA Mid-South Wrestling, where she became the Class Women’s Champion. Shotzi made her NXT television debut in December 2019 and won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon. Source: Twitter Dean Cain, Kevin Sorbo slams Captain America’s “new awakening”

