Bianca Belair vs. Carmella WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match Scheduled for July 16 | Launderer report

Source: WWE.com

An injury to Bayley has forced WWE to adjust their plans for the SmackDown Women’s Championship game that was originally scheduled for Money in the Bank.

As announced by Sonya Deville on Friday, Bianca Belair will defend her title against Carmella on July 16 at SmackDown which will be WWE’s first performance in front of a live crowd from WrestleMania.

WWE.com announced earlier today that Bayley would be out of action for nine months after injuring himself in training. The role model was looking to regain the female title of SmackDown for the first time since October 2019.

Carmella was originally scheduled to take part in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match during the July 18 pay-per-view. She had previously won the Money in the Bank match in 2017, but due to controversy she had to win a rematch on SmackDown a week later.

After holding the Money in the Bank briefcase for nine months, Carmella beat Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title when she cashed her shot in April 2018.

Carmella’s place in the ladder match will be taken by Liv Morgan.

The July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. This will be the first SmackDown in front of a live crowd since March 6, 2020.