Rocky Aur Rani, Kartik Aaryan’s next biopic, Saroj Khan: New movie announcements, risk or relief? | Bollywood





With the growing list of films announced starring Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani being the latest in, one wonders why. Especially since so many projects, including Fighter, Bell Bottom, Liger and many others, are already suffering from the consequences and delays caused by the pandemic. In such a scenario, isn’t it a risky move? According to industry experts, there is a potential risk, but it also suggests that the industry is ready to bounce back and work on a plan to bring audiences back to theaters. When established filmmakers and actors announce films, it is a clear signal that the market is on the road to recovery and that there is a currency cycle turning, says trade expert Joginder Tuteja, appreciating. actor Akshay Kumar not only for announcing several films, but completing several. While the commerce and film industry is optimistic that once cinemas reopen, audiences will enter, Tuteja adds. Lately, with the KJos project, Kartik Aaryans has yet to be titled Love Story, Rakul Preet Singhs’ upcoming project, C Sankaran Nair biopic, Saroj Khan biopic and a movie about athlete Pinki Pramanik have Also been announced. It comes at a time when greats like Fighter, Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, Liger, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Darlings are already in the pipeline, and are struggling with uncertainties. Trade expert and producer Girish Johar thinks all of this indicates that the planning is over and decision makers are just waiting for the word, the action. The announcements show that activity is picking up again, restoring confidence in the cinema and in society as a whole. Since all the plans are in place and the dates sorted out in advance, they won’t waste time when things improve and go into work mode immediately, he says. Trade expert Taran Adarsh ​​is also optimistic about new developments, as he puts it: Ek khushi ki lehar aa gai hai. Elaborating on how these announcements increase the confidence level of producers and distributors, he tells us: These are all great movies and you know they are definitely targeting theaters, which means that all is not. lost. In a bleak scenario, announcements like these are synonymous with hope, positivity, and rejuvenation of the industry. When it comes to risk, Tuteja feels divided and emphasizes that decision-makers are also cautious. Yash Raj Films, for example, is not moving forward with his ambitious plan somewhere 2000 crore to shoot movies with big stars including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. And Karan has also just announced a project. So, they are realistic.

