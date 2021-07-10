Entertainment
Heather Morris celebrates birthday with new tattoo
Heather morris pays homage to his former co-star Naya rivera with a poignant new tattoo a year after the star’s death.
Morris, who starred alongside Rivera in the hit musical television series “Joy,” take from Instagram Thursday, to pay tribute to her late friend, whom she called “the brightest star in my eyes”.
“It hasn’t been easier to write a legend,” Morris, 34, wrote. “I am so thankful that GOD ESTABLISHED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, stage partners and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever baby girl “
In addition to a photo of Rivera, Morris also shared a video of her getting a tattoo. The last photo in his article reveals the new ink on his left forearm, which says “tomorrow is not promised”.
The tattoo borrows from one of Rivera’s last tweets. A few days before his disappearance, Rivera tweeted a selfie, accompanied by the words: “No matter the year, the circumstances or the conflicts, every day that you are alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day that is given to you. tomorrow n is not promised “
Thursday marked the first anniversary of Rivera’s disappearance from a boat she had rented on a southern California lake with her then 4-year-old son Josey. Days later, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found at the lake had been identified as the actress. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office later said the 33-year-old actress died of an accidental drowning.
Rivera was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, 2020, according toPeopleandEntertainment tonight, citing the “Glee” star’s death certificate. The document also states that the actress passed away within minutes and that no other significant condition contributed to her death, according to media reports.
Memory of Naya Rivera, a year after her death: The best “Glee” moments of the actress and singer
The following month, Morris shared a tearful video on Instagram mourning Rivera and celebrating the duo’s iconic on-screen relationship.
“I want you to know that we are all here with you, that this heartbreak is different for everyone and I want you to be gentle and kind to yourself during this time,” Morris told fans in the video. “I think many of you can feel very far away and I hope this post helps you feel closer.”
She continued, “I’ve been feeling really heavy lately. I’ve felt that pain in my heart connecting with my fans, connecting with anyone who feels a little lost and a little confused during this time.”
Jane Lynch remembers her old “Glee” Castmate Naya Rivera as a “force of nature”
Contribution: Bryan Alexander
