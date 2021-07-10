Entertainment
Dua Lipa is “sued for $ 150,000 by a photo agency for sharing a photo of herself with a paparazzi”
- Integral Images reportedly filed eight-page $ 150,000 complaint
- They filed a complaint because Dua shared one of their images on Instagram
- The image, taken in February 2019, shows Dua boarding a plane with a hat on
- The agency says it will have benefited financially from the use of the image as it uses the app for promotional purposes
Integral Images reportedly filed an eight-page, $ 150,000 lawsuit against hitmaker Levitating, 25, for sharing one of their images.
The controversial photo, taken in February 2019, showed Dua boarding a plane in an oversized hat.
“I’ll be living in big, fluffy hats until further notice,” the star captioned the post, which has since been deleted.
The BBC reported that Integral Images claims that Dua took advantage of the photo because her account acts as a marketing tool for her music.
MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Dua Lipa for comment.
The lawsuit would ask for $ 150,000 [108k] in damages and requested a jury trial.
In the eight-page document, Integral Images claimed that Dua shared his material “without permission or authorization.”
In addition to the $ 150,000, the company is also seeking legal costs and a formal order that would prevent Dua from any subsequent infringement.
According to reports, the complaint reads: “The account is monetized in that it contains content designed to accumulate subscribers who are directed, through a link and / or advertisement, to consume and purchase the content of the defendant, the defendant profits from these activities “.
Dua has yet to comment publicly on the reports.
It comes after it was announced this week that Duais is set to add another string to his bow by launching her acting career in Matthew Vaughn’s new spy thriller Argylle.
Argylle would be the first film in a new franchise and would be based on Ellie Conway’s upcoming novel of the same name.
The plot follows the world’s number one spy and his international adventures in America, London, and other global destinations.
In addition to acting in the film, Dua Lipa will also provide the score for the blockbuster, which is set to begin filming in Europe in August, according to the hollywood reporter.
Kingsman director Matthew said of Argylle’s story: “When I read that first draft manuscript, I felt it was the most incredible spy franchise yet. and the most original since the books of Ian Fleming of the 50s. It will reinvent the genre of espionage.
