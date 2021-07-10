Rihanna Asks $ 80,000 A Month For Beverly Hills Rental Mansion – The Hollywood Reporter





In addition to Rihanna’s myriad of other business endeavors – she sings, she’s a cosmetics mogul with her own brand Fenty Beauty, she’s a lingerie mogul and fashion designer – the “Umbrella” crooner is also a aspiring real estate mogul, with five multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles alone. And if you have an extra $ 80,000 burning a proverbial hole in your pocket, you might have the honor of calling Rihanna your landlord for a full month. With five bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread over 7,600 square feet of mansion-sized living space, the Coldwater Canyon Mansion is the perfect place for any oligarch to recover from the COVID blues in style. Rihanna bought the house at the end of last year for $ 13.8 million, adding to its impressive cache of houses. It also has the house next door, recovered in March for $ 10 million, as well as a $ 6.8 million estate in Hollywood Hills, a top-floor condo along the Wilshire Hallway, and its long-time primary residence – a $ 5.5 million penthouse in Los Angeles’ The Century skyscraper. The newly listed rental estate is located in a coveted cul-de-sac in the mountains above Beverly Hills, where the lucky new tenant may end up rubbing shoulders with prominent neighbors like Sir Paul McCartney. Originally built in the 1930s, the estate has long been owned by novelist Mary Sheldon, daughter of I dream of Jeanie creator Sidney Sheldon, who sold the dated home to entrepreneur and investor Daniel Starr; Starr demolished and rebuilt almost every square inch of the house before Rihanna got into real estate. David Parnes and James harris of the Agency hold the list. Realtor.com Well hidden from the street by hedges and swept-back gates, the manor house is accessed via a sloping driveway which leads to an independent garage for two cars. A curved staircase leads up to the house, which sports a contemporary facade with white paint on a black metal roof and black trim. Once inside, both modern and traditional interiors nod to the trendy modern farmhouse via an open floor plan accented by French white oak hardwood floors. A glass front door pivots into the lobby leading to a central courtyard filled with an open-air patio, pool and spa, cabana, and sitting area with fireplace. Main level highlights include a living room with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood glass sliding door that opens to the exterior, as well as a walk-in bar that serves a family room / lounge / intimate bookcase with another fireplace and built-in shelves. There’s also a gourmet marble kitchen fitted with two islands, high-end appliances, and a breakfast bench with black-tufted leather seating. Upstairs you’ll find a main retreat overlooking Coldwater Canyon, which is highlighted by a custom walk-in closet with black lacquer cabinets and a spa-style tub covered in veined marble that opens to a private outdoor seating area. The place also has its own gym and media room, as well as a guest house. This story first appeared on Sale.com, which includes additional photos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/real-estate/rihanna-renting-beverly-hills-house-80000-per-month-1234980331/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos