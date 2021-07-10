Entertainment
Amy Schumer shares graphic photo of childbirth for National Bikini Day
Expect the unexpected withAmy schumer, who surprised fans with herPublication of National Bikini Day.
the actor, 40, elicited supportive reactions from fans with her latest Instagram post Friday: A graphic photo of the day she gave birth to her son, Gene, via cesarean. In the return photo, Schumer is seen holding her newborn baby lying on the operating table.
“#nationalbikiniday”, Schumer with humor captioned the message.
Other celebrity moms have shared their support, with her “I Feel Pretty” co-star and recent mum-of-one.Emily ratajkowskisend heart-eyes demojis.
“I still don’t really understand”:Amy Schumer ‘honored’ to be on trend with viral doppelgnger trucker
Katie Couric also added heart emojis, while actressAmber Tamblyn joked, “Hot C-section Summer”.
“I actually can’t with you, Schumer,” said Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black” actress.
Fans also applauded Schumer for her post, with user @lizziehuxley calling her a “warrior.”
“Wonderful photo! Anyone who says c-sec is the easiest option, I want you to take a close look at this image. Just internal organs of a woman on display after she has spent most of a year to grow another human, ”she wrote.
“I was just thinking about the fact that I couldn’t wear a bikini because of my stomach scar / c, but I looked at the photos from that day and remembered that I had created a HUMAN! Thank you. for sharing yours, ”added user @ lolashea88.
Surprise!:Emily Ratajkowski welcomes ‘beautiful’ first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard
Amy Schumer:changes son Gene Attell’s name after realizing first attempt rings NSFW
Schumer, who gave birth to her son Gene in May 2019, took Instagram on her son’s first birthday in 2020 to thank her husband Chris Fischer for his love and support during his three hour Caesarean. She also explained that her husband was on the autism spectrum and encouraged his followers to learn about autism.
“We want to encourage parents and people to give each other the gift of information so that people can function to the best of their ability and eliminate any stigma that comes with autism,” she wrote. “Statistically our son will most likely be diagnosed as well and if he looks like his dad that’s great news.”
Less than three months after giving birth, the actress showed off her “warm and soft body after a baby” on Instagram, adding that she is “thankful to feel so strong again!”
Later that year, Schumer also spoke candidly about how becoming a mother had strengthened her relationship with her own mother.
“I’m just nicer to my mom,” she said in a November 2019 interview with ET.
Months after revealing her son’s original full name on Instagram, Gene Attell Fischer, Schumer revealed that she and her husband changed his name after realizing their first try was NSFW. She clarified that her son’s original middle name was a nod to her friend and fellow comedian, Dave Attell.
Although Schumer said that Attell was “so honored” that her son bears his name, she said that “David” is better, as it is also her father’s middle name.
In-depth look at parenting:Gigi Hadid hides her daughter’s face online. Should other parents follow his example?
Parenthood:Amy Schumer has a perfect answer to how she ‘will cope’ if her son has autism like her husband
Contributors: Charles Trepany, Sara Moniuszko, Cydney Henderson
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2021/07/09/amy-schumer-shares-graphic-childbirth-photo-national-bikini-day/7922021002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]