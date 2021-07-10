Who is BIA? Meet the Rapper on ‘Whole Lotta Money’ Remix with Nicki Minaj

Barbs, meet BIA.

Nicki Minaj joined rapper BIA on the remix of their cutie hymn “Whole Lotta Money”, which the duo (nicknamed “BarBIA”) rolled out on Minaj’s Instagram Live Friday.

BIA’s 2020 hit single went viral on TikTok with over 275,000 streams, garnering support from stars of Cardi B, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and even Minaj, who said she wanted to jump on the official remix after being impressed with BIA’s lyricism.

“The lines felt cool to me. It was cool for hip-hop,” Minaj said on Instagram live. “Blessings for the future of your career. Thank you for being a true love.”

Here are a few things to know about promising rapper BIA:

She was raised in Boston

BIA, whose full name is Bianca Landrau, is from Medford, Massachusetts, a few miles from Boston, which would hardly be considered the world’s rap mecca. She said her hometown definitely made her feel like an “underdog”.

“When you live in a certain place or come from a certain place,” said the rapper Turn in May, “they don’t really respect him that much”.

The Puerto Rican and Italian-American rapper graduated from Medford High School and briefly attended college before dropping out (“School Wasn’t For Me”) to pursue music full-time. “I was a bartender and worked in all types of jobs to make things happen,” she said. United States of Latin America in 2017.

BIA moved to Los Angeles in 2017.

She’s a former reality star

BIA appeared in rapper TI’s Oxygen series, “Sisterhood of Hip Hop,” which followed five female rappers trying to make their mark in the male-dominated music industry.

She was a member of the cast for the first two seasons in 2014 and 2015, but not the third: “With reality TV, you have to know when to get in and when to get out.”

When asked in 2014 what she wanted people to know about her after watching “Sisterhood of Hip Hop,” BIA said Oxygen, “I just want to be an inspiration to people, especially girls.”

She was discovered by Pharrell Williams, powered by Rihanna

After catching the attention of rapper Fam-Laythrough YouTube, BIA was introduced to Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams, who gave her a ‘do or die’ opportunity when they first met.

“He started a song and said, ‘Write a 16 (bar verse) to that. If it’s good I’ll keep you (his music label) and if it’s bad I’ll take you away. “It was the first day I met him,” she said. recalled in 2014. “It took me 15, 20 minutes. I went into the studio, I recorded it and I came out and that was the story.”

As a result, she signed with the Williams’I Am Othermusic label, in partnership with RCA Records, in 2014. She left the label in 2019 after claiming that RCA Records prevented her from releasing music. She signed with EPIC Records in 2020.

BIA released their first EP, “Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado”, in 2018. They released their second EP, “For Certain”, in 2020, which features their single “Whole Lotta Money”. But she first caught the attention of the general public for her feature films on J Balvin’s “Safari” in 2016 and Russin’s “Best on Earth” 2019, which went viral thanks to Rihanna’s mind-blowing Instagram post. Rihanna called “Best on Earth” her “new favorite song.”

“It was one of the best days of my career for me,” said BIA HipHopDX in 2020. “Because Rihanna is one of my favorite people in the world. And having a peer-to-peer co-signature like that already means a lot.”

It was a moment of loop. A year earlier, BIA mentionned his dream collaboration would be with “Rih Rih”.

She toured with Ariana Grande, Pusha T

BIA was the opening act of Pusha T’s “Darkest Before the Dawn Tour” in 2016 and opening act of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman Tour” European stage, alongside Victoria Monet.

The rapper was on tour in England in May 2017 with Grande when the Manchester Arena bombing occurred, claiming the lives of 22 people as they left the concert.

BIA released a statement after the bombing, saying Billboard, “My heart is heavy today as I extend my prayers to the children and families affected by last night’s horrific tragedy in Manchester. We send our love to all of Manchester during this incredibly difficult time. We ask all of you to join with us in keeping all those who are suffering in your thoughts and prayers. “

It’s a girl’

BIA said she creates music that makes women feel “powerful because I didn’t have anyone who really made me feel like that,” she said. Nylon in 2018.

“I represent women in everything I do. It really is,” she added. “This energy really needs to feed and resonate with other women.”

BEER listedher personal muses like Rihanna, Aaliyah and Selena and before mentionned she was inspired by the flow of Nicki Minaj. The feeling is mutual, leading to their “Whole Lotta Money” collaboration.

“I love you @NICKIMINAJ,” BIA tweeted Friday after the release of the remix. “I know you didn’t have to and you did and you will always have my heart for it. Nothing will ever change that. Thank you.”