What Gwen Stefani’s ex Gavin Rossdale did in 2021

Gavin Rossdale’s relationship with Gwen Stefani ended in tears. He is now living his best life, as Gwen embraces life as Blake Shelton’s new wife.

Gavin Rossdale wasThe voiceAlum Gwen Stefani’s husband for 13 years, but she’s married to Blake Shelton now, and fans of the show are curious what Gavin is doing this year. They wonder if he’s feeling sad because his gorgeous ex just had a big, glamorous wedding (she wore a gorgeous Vera Wang wedding dress) to Blake. Gwen and Blake tied the knot on July 3, 2021. Gavin also appeared on The voice, UK,and in the United States, therefore, he is no stranger to reality TV singing contests. He and Gwen share three sons, Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale. Gwen and Gavin had an acrimonious separation, thanks to allegations he had been involved with the family’s nanny Mindy Mann for years, as she helped care for Gwen and Gavin’s children.

When Gwen tweeted that Gavin would join her on The voice on July 14, 2014, no one suspected that the couple might have marital problems. They seemed happy together. However, there were issues under the shiny surface. In 2015, a scandal erupted when they announced their separation. Gavin’s affair with Mindy was reportedly uncovered by another nanny in the family, who found some daring messages and photos on an iPad the children were using, according to a source who spoke to Us weekly. The iPad would have been synced with Gavin’s phone. Gwen, who had always openly adored her husband, would have been devastated. Whatever happened in their unhappy union, which produced wonderful children, she survived. Gavin too.

The post reported that Gavin eventually admitted flirting with Mindy, but this alleged honesty was not enough to save the marriage. Gwen wanted to go out. The two music stars went on with their lives, and although Gavin was humiliated by“the crude and unbalanced specter of the collapse of my marriage”, according to AND Online, he continued to work on his career, his relationships and his music.

Gavin Rossdale Hangs Out With His Kids

Gwen’s wedding (she loves posting pictures of herself and Blake on IG) took place on the eve of Independence Day. Gavin, who shares three sons with Gwen and also has a daughter, model Daisy Lowe, celebrated July 4 with a cute photo of himself and his boys on the beach. Everyone had their backs to the camera. Gavin, who has 272,000 Instagram followers versus 11.8 million Gwen followers, is proud of his children. He probably misses Gwen sometimes, because she’s been such a big part of his life for so long, but he seems to be living his best life. He enjoys being with his children.

Gavin Rossdale Honored Tom Jones

In June, Gavin posted a photo of himself with iconic singer Tom Jones. In an instant, Gavin was dressed and looking really happy. Tom smiles in his signature turtleneck sweater. Gavin said he felt “love” for the older singer, and shared that he is “grateful” for their connection. Obviously, Gavin has friends in high places. The two stars bonded by appearing on The Voice United Kingdom.

Gavin concocted a vegan Bolognese dish

Cooking videos are all the rage, and rocker Gavin (like David and Annie from 90 day fiancé) had fun cooking a vegan Bolognese dish in front of the camera. He went all out, making the pasta from scratch. He is a true gourmand who often publishes his culinary adventures. He enjoys feeding his family and friends.

Gavin give his band everything, Bush

Known as an incredibly handsome alternative rocker during the Grunge era, Gavin is still rocking… and looks good to be doing it. On the 2019 Ultimate Tour, Bush brought down the house in Tampa, Florida. This year he continues to work on music with his band mates. Bush fans abound and they pounce on Gavin on his @gavinrossdale Instagram. Although we are unlikely to see Gavin on The voice USA soon, we will be able to follow his life by following him on IG.

