Will Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif bring the filming of Tiger 3 to Dubai?







Salman Khan in “Tiger Zinda Hai”

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Bollywood appears to be resuming its activities and forging ahead at full steam to catch up with delayed projects and shoots. According to media reports, the last film to return to set will be Tiger 3, with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi leading the way. Sources told Mid-Day that filming will begin in Mumbai on July 23, with the August seeing the stars take off to complete the international portion of filming. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in “Ek Tha Tiger”

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Filming of the film had been suspended for the past three months as India grappled with the deadly second wave of COVID-19. Yash Raj Films’ production is also reported to have suffered a further setback when the sets were partially destroyed when Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai in May. With the country returning to a new normal following an aggressive vaccination campaign, director Maneesh Sharma has also planned a return to production. Among the cast, only the main cast will report to the set for the first few days. Maneesh Monsieur wants to shoot some dramatic sequences with them, a commercial source told the Indian daily. Hashmi, who plays the antagonist of the Khans RAW officer Avinash Singh Rathore, is expected to join the set to shoot a confrontation scene with the actor displaying his abs in a social media post. The source also spoke of considering Dubai as a possible location to film part of the project, given that the destroyed set was a scene depicting a Middle Eastern street market. With the situation improving, Aditya and Maneesh are keen to continue their plan for an international schedule. The team is expected to leave the country after August 15. While destinations have yet to be locked down, Europe and the Middle East are part of the narrative. So they thought it would be wiser to film the remaining portions at a Dubai market, the source added. Salman Khan in “Tiger Zinda Hai”, which was filmed in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Khan has shot several films in the UAE in the past, with Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 and Bharat, all shot in Abu Dhabi, while Dabangg has been shot in Dubai. Tiger 3 is set to continue the adventures of super spy Rathore, aka Tiger, with Pakistani secret agent Zoya, played by Kaif. Meanwhile, Khan has finished filming his upcoming Antim: The Final Truth, which stars him alongside his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The actor also made an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan, while Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 are also in the works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/will-bollywood-stars-salman-khan-and-katrina-kaif-bring-tiger-3-shoot-to-dubai-1.80557176 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos