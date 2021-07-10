Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s lawyers battle over private dump judge

The long-delayed celebrity divorce Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Friday entered a new phase of complications when their renowned legal teams appeared before a California appeals court to discuss Jolie’s attempt to get rid of their private judge and restart their custody battle up close. five years.

There was no immediate decision from the three judges after more than an hour of back and forth between powerful lawyers Robert Olson for Jolie and Ted Boutrous for Pitt.

Jolie’s lawyer said Judge John Ouderkirk, the judge who married Jolie and Pitt in 2014, who was chosen by the two stars to preside as a paid private judge on their divorce in 2016, is now expected to be fired because he did not fully disclose professional ties with one of the Pitt’s lawyers.

“If you want to play the role of a paid private judge, you have to follow the rules and the rules are very clear, they require full transparency,” Olson said. “Matters that should have been disclosed have not been disclosed … If the rules are of no consequence, they are empty.”

Pitt’s attorney argued that Jolie was engaging in blocking tactics because she dislikes Ouderkirk’s earlier rulings in the case, including temporary allocation of joint custody of their children in Pitt.

If Ouderkirk is fired, his previous rulings in the case could be overturned, a new judge would be appointed, and the case would be further slowed down, allowing more of the couple’s six children to reach adulthood (Maddox’s son was 19 years old), when they can make their own choices about a relationship with their father.

Their other children are Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

“It’s the kind of game the courts condemn,” said Boutrous, a First Amendment lawyer who recently persuaded a New York judge to authorize a tea pound on former President Donald Trump by his niece to publish despite his objections.

Boutrous insisted that Jolie, “a sophisticated person with sophisticated lawyers”, was aware from the start of the matters requiring disclosure by Ouderkirk, but raised no objections until she began to lose. in court.

“These children are getting older, some are already adults, others are reaching adulthood, and allowing this delaying tactic is extremely unfair and extremely unfair” to them and to Pitt, Boutrous said.

Lawyers and judges have engaged in dense legal arguments over precedents and past decisions on similar cases, and have sometimes questioned whether California should even allow private judges to be compensated.

pretty one requested the dismissal of Ouderkirk in August 2020, alleging that he was not impartial due to professional ties between him and Pitt’s lawyers. It lost this offer in Superior Court in November. Friday’s hearing was due to hear his appeal of that decision.

Normally, an appeal court decision could be expected in about a month. At the end of the hearing, Olson pleaded for the court’s decision to be madePublic.

Divorce cases in California, especially celebrity cases and those conducted under the auspices of a private judge, often take place behind closed doors and cannot be accessed online, even before the COVID-19 pandemic close the courthouses. Much of the Jolie / Pitt divorce has been closed to the public.

The appeals process in the Los Angeles Second District Court of Appeals concerned the judge, not the divorce, so it was broadcast live.

Christophe melcher, a Los Angeles family lawyer uninvolved in the Jolie / Pitt case, who has followed the entire process, told USA TODAY that a judge’s challenge rarely succeeds.

“It is considered a measure of last resort,” he said. “Calling into question the integrity of a judge is a serious charge, which carries the risk of alienating the person who will decide on custody and other matters. Angelina must have decided that it was a risk worth taking. to be taken. “

He says it is significant that Jolie repeatedly agreed to renew Ouderkirk’s tenure whenever her mission came to an end, and it wasonly after he criticized her in court she cried foul.

Olson said on Friday that Jolie approved the judge’s latest reappointment without being fully aware of Ouderkirk’s disclosure of his last business ties with Pitt’s legal team. Olson also requested a stay so that Ouderkirk does not make a final decision on custody before the appeal panel makes its own decision.

Jolie’s attorney’s brief in the case said that even if she loses on appeal, she will continue to fight Pitt and the custody order.

Brief filed by Jolie’s attorneys ahead of Friday’s hearing asserted a “detrimental legal error” on Ouderkirk’s part, including the judge’s refusal to hear testimony from the younger children on their views on custody . Jolie’s team also argued that the actress was denied “a fair trial” because the judge wrongly ruled out hearing “evidence relevant to the health, safety and well-being of women. children “.