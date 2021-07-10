Daniela Elser: Where is Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet Diana?

Harry, Meghan and Archie before Lili arrived. Photo / Misan Harriman, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, via Getty Images

Mysteries tend to be politely hushed up in the royal family.

To this day, darkness surrounds the death of Prince George, Duke of Kent in 1942 in a military plane crash on a flight to Iceland or what was in the dozens of “highly personal” letters. From Diana, Princess of Wales to the Queen Mother who Princess Margaret bizarrely destroyed in 1993.

This week there is another one that has so far been largely ignored: where is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor?

Why, five weeks after his arrival in a hospital in Santa Barbara, far from the London hospital suites of several thousand pounds per night usually chosen for the arrival of little members of the house of Windsor, the world did- has he not even spied a peek of the toddler?

On the other hand, a few days after his birth, his big brother Archie was introduced to the world via a very sober press release at Windsor Castle. When he was just 6 days old, the boy made his social media debut via the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former Instagram account in a Mother’s Day post showing only his feet. (It drew over half a million likes in less than half an hour.)

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s eleventh great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021

About six weeks after her birth, in celebration of Father’s Day, @SussexRoyal shared a sepia image of the bub showing her face, which has racked up 2.4 million likes.

Even since Harry and Meghan rushed to the sunny climates of California, listening to royal life so they could escape the opening of the Chelsea Flower Show or sit next to Princess Michael of Kent (she from the Blackamoor spit ) at dinner, Archie kept appearing in public.

To mark his first birthday in 2020, the Sussexes released an adorable video of the future prince listening to his mother Meghan read him Duck Rabbit to help raise charitable funds.

In December of that year, her voice was first heard via the one and only podcast her parents have created since signing a $ 33.5 million deal with Spotify.

In March 2021, when the Duke and Duchess sat down with Oprah to speak their truth and to shake the monarchy to the Queen’s lead, there was Archie in suitably arty black and white footage, frolicking along ‘a beach. In May, on his 2nd birthday, a new image emerged of the little boy holding a flock of balloons, though photographed from behind to hide his identity.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been criticized for making it nearly impossible for the Queen to see Archie, now 2. Photo / Getty Images

Archie also appeared on Harry’s Apple + mental health TV series The Me You Can’t See, with footage of him running on the beach and him and Harry on swings.

Now all of these outings are clearly very carefully vetted and calibrated which balances Harry and Meghan’s commitment to their son’s privacy with an unspoken acceptance of the public interest in their son.

It’s a delicate balance: revealing it too much and the Sussexes will open up to criticism that they are giving up on their pledge to give him a normal life. However, hide it and risk the shade and grumbling of their legion of fans.

None of this is simple or easy, but so far Harry and Meghan have clearly recognized the very busy territory their son occupies and have managed to pull off the high-flying act.

So where is this same recognition when it comes to their daughter Lili?

Why haven’t they posted some sort of photo of their baby girl, even at the 2019 Archie / foot snap photo?

When Archie was born Harry and Meghan were still working in HRH and with that came a certain level of expectation that they would share their son, to some extent, with the prying public. Now that they theoretically live on the civilian street, this obligation has, in theory anyway, disappeared as well. However, the reality of their new situation is, unfortunately, more complicated and oblique.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turned 2 in May. Photo / File

Like it or not, Lili is still eighth to the throne and with that comes certain demands and pressures that they can never, ever escape, unless they step away from the line of succession.

While they may desperately want to offer their daughter a level of privacy that Harry was never allowed to grow up to in the Royal Fishbowl, the harsh truth is that they still occupy a strange nebulous place between public figures. and private citizens.

That’s why a kind of snapshot of Lili a toe! A finger! A small hand holding an even smaller hand! does not seem out of the question.

They could post an image that would delight their base of support and give them a great feel-good PR photo after the flurry of their controversial name choice for Lili while still not showing her face and thus protecting her privacy. .

Heck, they could photograph the tiny fingers of any newborn baby and no one would be wiser.

This isn’t the only tightrope Harry and Meghan will have to walk when it comes to Lili in the weeks and months to come.

Because, what are they going to do about his baptism?

Typically, details of royal baptisms are released at some point around six to seven weeks after a birth, a timeline the Sussexes followed with Archie.

On July 1, details of his ceremony were released and less than a week later, a small group from Windsor and friends of the couple organized a small private affair.

At the time, the decision of the Duke and Duchess to forbid the usual small group of controlled media from photographing the group arriving at the chapel, as was the norm, and not to reveal the names of the godparents. d’Archie sparked a media storm.

This never-before-seen photo of Philip and the Queen with their grandchildren did not include Archie. Photo / The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace



Cries were raised and huffing voices reached the pages of opinion; the feeling being that the British public who had until then shown only adoration to the couple were excluded from this heartwarming moment.

Looking back, handling Archie’s christening was a turning point for the couple and you can draw a straight line from that fury to Megxit.

All of this makes Lili’s baptism even more burdened and burdened, bringing with it the potential to both improve or further damage Harry’s relationship with his family.

If the Sussexes decided they wanted the baptism to take place in the UK, possibly even in September when it was said that Harry and Meghan would return to London, then that would be interpreted as an olive branch after years of intra-quarrels and family grudges. Quick, someone picks up the Lili police from the tower and fetch the Archbishop of Canterbury!

However, if the Sussexes decided to hold the ceremony in California, thus preventing the Queen who no longer travels overseas to attend, it would be seen as nothing less than a clear rejection from the Royal Family.

There is also a third option here: they decide to skip a baptism entirely. But again, that too would be read as deeply disrespectful to Her Majesty given that she is, after all, the head of the Church of England.

Ditto for the question of godfathers. If they were to choose a group of top names whose news was sure to seep into the press, then it would appear that they are giving their all entirely with their new Hollywood BFFs, family and friends from Hollywood. long time. the United Kingdom be damned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new photo of their son Archie to mark his second birthday. Photo / Duke and Duchess of Sussex

On the flip side, choosing to name a few carefully chosen cousins ​​or former Eton companions could go a long way in healing various breaches.

Navigating all of this in the weeks and months to come must surely be nothing less than a migraine-inducing headache for Harry and Meghan, exactly what they need as they juggle a newborn baby, an exuberant toddler, a handful of bigwigs embryonic charity vehicle, Archewell Foundation.

What is unequivocal is that Lili has already made Windsor history as the first direct descendant of the Queen to be born abroad and to hold dual citizenship from birth.

Lili’s life was and always will be one of the first and I guess that really fits. As the daughter of Meghan and granddaughter (and namesake) of Diana, two paradigm-breaking royal pioneers, women determined to live their lives the way they want, are we to expect anything else?

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and writer with over 15 years of experience working with a number of major Australian media titles.