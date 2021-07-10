The craziest moments of the movie Nunsploitation Benedetta

The latest Verhoevens, which premiered in Cannes, is an onslaught of graphic sex, graphic deaths, elaborate nun gossip, Charlotte Rampling being bitchy and incredibly groomed pubic hair.

Photo: IFC

Paul Verhoevens Benedetta begins with a title card that reads, This movie was inspired by real events. After grinning happily through two hours of movies of absolutely insane lesbian nunsploitation chaos, I just have to assume that almost everything is the product of Verhoeven’s twisted imagination.. Benedetta is ostensibly based on Judith C. Browns 1986 Shameless Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy, a non-fiction book that details a forbidden relationship between two nuns, but Verhoeven goes way beyond two young Sapphics by doing it quietly behind closed doors. This film is deranged on almost every level, a blasphemous, maximalist, hilarious and erotic satire, as if Showgirls took place in the time of the plague, or if the years 1978 Behind the walls of the convent meet Saint maud meet The word I meet The passion of Christ met a 70s porn remake of Ammonite. I really liked it, and I’m here to tell you as much as I can without totally ruining the transcendent future experience of watching it in a theater with a bunch of angry Catholics biting outside.

Benedetta follows the main character (played by Virginie Efira gloriously campy), a 17th century obsessive Virgin Mary who was promised to Jesus by her father after she nearly died at birth and, as a result, enters a little convent when she was still a young girl. Almost immediately it becomes clear that Benedetta is a bit different, the kind of nun in training who, praying to a statue of the Virgin Mary falling on her with her left breast exposed, licking her nipples. As Benedetta ages and becomes sexier, her lust for the Lord and her familiars becomes even more intense, and she begins to have visions of herself kissing with her husband, Jesus- Christ himself, who appears to him as a man with lanky hair and long hair. jealous hottie key floating in the eerie computer generated sky of Video of Kanye Wests Bound 2.

But just as Benedetta begins to make contact with her bizarre Jesus and confuse the hell out of the caustic and distant sister Felicia (Charlotte Rampling), who can’t tell if Benedetta is having visions or if she is just crazy, a peasant woman named Bartolomea (Daphn Patakia) arrives at the convent. Bartolomea is desperate to escape her abusive and also, you don’t know, super sexy dad. Benedetta and Bartolomea have the kind of instant Shane-Carmen connection that you just can’t ignore; within minutes the two exchange flirtatious remarks while audibly shitting next to each other in the convent toilets and, scenes later, as is lesbian tradition, fucking each other with a wooden figurine of the Virgin Mary very carefully carved in the shape of a dildo. Sadly, a simple life of perverted lesbian sex after hours of work in the convent kitchen is just not in the cards for these two Benedetta cannot let go of her lust for Jesus, who begins to possess her, causing stigma , bizarre vocal changes, and swirls of orgasmic pain that plague her at night. (Fortunately, Bartolomea selflessly agrees to watch over tortured Benedetta, separated only by a transparent curtain).

Is Benedetta pretending to attract attention, the Nomi Malone, or is she really a saint who will save her town from the Black Death, the Connors Crystal? If absolute power absolutely corrupts, does absolute gay power absolutely corrupts cheerfully? The film doesn’t tackle either question anytime soon, but what follows is an attack of graphic sex, graphic deaths, elaborate nun gossip, with Charlotte Rampling being bitchy to everyone (including the papal nuncio of Florence, yet another fucking Church emissary), and incredibly groomed pubic hair.

In Cannes, at my press screening, the film was received with shocked laughs and applause, and at the largest Lumière screening, a five-minute standing ovation. Below I have described the craziest and most country moments of Benedetta I left out a lot of spoiler moments, but please understand this thing is beautifully out of whack until the end.

At first, the young Benedetta prays a statue of the Virgin Mary, which then falls directly on her, implying that the Virgin Mary is listening and maybe a little excited. Lying under the heavy statue, calm but intrigued, Benedetta runs her tongue along her exposed left breast. It’s a miracle she wasn’t crushed, says a stunned nun, who just missed the breast licking.

During a play performed by the church, Benedetta witnesses a vision of Hot Jesus. You are my wife, he said cheerfully. Shortly after, he comes back to her, this time at night and a little more exhausted and bloody, asking her to put his hands on his, to put his head on his crown of thorns and then to remove his little white loincloth. . The two kiss as their hands bleed against each other, and Benedetta reaches her first pain.

Moments after meeting Benedetta, Bartolomea is showering for what may be the first time (when we meet her she runs into a horde of sheep and says she’s never used a real toilet before). In the shower, she literally drops the soap and falls forward, her left breast falling directly into Benedetta’s hands. When she steps out, she asks Benedetta where she can take a shit, and the two have a merry trip to the bathroom, where they sit next to each other while simultaneously and loudly emptying their bowels. They dry themselves with a bunch of leaves and Benedetta tells Bartolomea that she is beautiful.

The same day, they find themselves in a 17th century convent where being homosexual is punished with public death, Bartolomea kisses Benedetta on the mouth before going to bed, surprising and exciting her. The next morning, at their daily nuns meeting (sorry, I’m Jewish), Bartolomea thrusts a hand straight into Benedetta’s butt from behind. In response, Benedetta has an instant public view of being attacked by vengeful snakes who are then slaughtered to pieces by Hot Jesus, who kisses her yet again. Later, she dreams of being raped by soldiers just before Hot Jesus arrives and cuts off their heads with a sword.

Angry with Bartolomea for making her suddenly and spontaneously gay, Benedetta forces her future lover to dip her hand into a pot of boiling water under the auspices of punishing her for a harmless mistake. This turns Bartolomea on, which makes a lot of sense, and the two begin sex almost immediately, which begins with Bartolomea stroking her left breast through the see-through curtain in the middle of the night (the vanity being that Benedetta has just received an a new bigger heart of Jesus which she needs Bartolomea to experience for herself, much like a new car).

In a subplot that is rarely explained, another nun is constantly bleeding from her left breast. Left breasts are important in this movie.

Benedetta and Bartolomea are finally alone because Benedetta has been promoted to be a literal Jesus and therefore has her own dorm to have sex for the first time in a way that suggests they both watched a lot of early porn. . Both have perfect triangles of pubic hair; bodies that appear to have been refined by Gwyneth Paltrows’ favorite personal trainer, Tracy Anderson; and a sense of scorching sexual adventure that belies their 17th century virginity and the pervasive dread of being put to death by the Church. (Yes, there is a light fisting and an extremely confident oral.) When Benedetta has an orgasm, she screams, my God! and sweet Jesus!

One of the nuns casually cuts a spy hole in a cement wall, perfectly placed to witness the high level lesbian sex on display.

After Benedetta complains that Bartolomea didn’t hit him deep enough, Bartolomea gives Benedetta a gift: a statue of the Virgin Mary saved from her childhood, given by her mother, which she sculpted into a dildo shape with the head of the Virgin Mary. She fucks her with it, and everyone involved is delighted, including Verhoeven, who takes obvious pleasure in shooting the little head of the Virgin Mary as she walks in and out.

More than one nun dies from theatrical suicide.

Rampling calls Benedetta a lying whore.

Someone who will remain anonymous is punished with a horrific gynecological torture device called the pear.

There is a comet.

Someone is vomiting blood.

One of the pregnant emissaries of the Florentine nuncios boasts, in front of a mixed company, of producing milk, then withdraws her breast and throws it in her face.

Benedetta masturbates in front of a pissed off Bartolomea, then bursts into hysterical tears as she receives an instant message from Hot Jesus.

Rampling is to describe, in great detail, the Virgin Mary’s wooden dildo to a jury of his Church peers.