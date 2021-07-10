Niranjan Deshpande: Perseverance and patience are important for an actor





Playing a motorist in Venkat Bharadwajs Kannada’s film Omelette is a dream come true for Niranjan Deshpande

Kannada actor Niranjan Deshpandes film Omelette deposited on Colors Kannada on July 9. That’s good because people will be able to watch our film from the comfort of their own homes, says Niranjan. This release will give the team national and international visibility, which would not have been possible with a theatrical release. The actor stars in the film, written and directed by award-winning national director Venkat Bharadwaj. Niranjan, who shares the screen with Samyukta Hornad, adds that Omelette, is a mixture of any eggs, spices and onions, eggs. Likewise the story, indicates the spices in our life, it is a mixture of all the emotions of joy and sorrow. The message of the film is conveyed in a humorous way. Niranjan is thrilled with his role in Omelette. I play an autopilot. The kannadaigas have a soft spot for motorists and actors such as (late) Shankar Nag, Upendra and Darshan have played motorists. I too dreamed of playing a racing driver and I was delighted when Venkat offered me the role. The former RJ and TV host says he learned to drive a car for the role. While practicing driving the vehicle, someone hailed the car. I took a detour, dropped them and went back to the sets. They even chatted with me while I let them down and kept saying that I looked familiar and couldn’t locate myself. When I returned to the sets the team were delighted to hear about my getaway and we all had a good laugh. I was delighted to watch the play. Be part of Omelette helped him get to know many car drivers. We spent time with them and got to know their issues. My friends and I are fundraising for some of them on social media. The biggest challenge of being an actor is persistence and patience, says Niranjan. My sincere advice to future actors or filmmakers is to have a daily job of supporting themselves until they taste success. The waiting game will happen to you differently. Apart from Omelette, Niranjan also acted in Padarasa and Chandra Prabhas Aangikam, where he plays a school teacher.

