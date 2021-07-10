All about the actor Tommy





Last night, Netflix released the sequel to the best horror movie of the summer, Fear street. In Street of Fear Part 2: 1978, we’ve met a new year, new scares, and definitely tons of new characters and actors that you’d probably want to know more about. Among these characters is actor McCabe Slye, who plays Tommy in Fear Street: 1978. He’s a great guy already in the movies, but he’s even more in love in real life. Everything you need to know about McCabe Slye is here. Check it out! McCabe Slye’s Age Unfortunately, at the moment we do not know the official age and date of birth of our beloved actor, but once we have more information we will be sure to let you know. McCabe Slye Instagram He may have recently created an account last month, but this actor is letting the world know how proud he is of his new role as his Instagram is full of distribution and promotion images of the new version. Check out this pic of McCabe below. It currently has around 4,400 subscribers, but with such an incredible performance, we expect that number to increase throughout the month. Make sure you give her a follow on both her professional Instagram, his Instagram photography, and his photography site to learn more about what catches the attention of this young actor. McCabe Slye Height Offline stars tells us that this actor is currently 5 feet 11 inches tall, has naturally brown hair and blue eyes. McCabe Slye roles McCabe may be new to the Fear street trilogy, but you might have seen this actor a few times before as he’s starred in so many other the roles before eventually landing her most recent role as Tommy. His career took off in 2018 when he starred in the short-lived but beloved NBC series, Get up. Shortly after this role, McCabe was even more successful when he landed the role of Ryan in the film. Destructive, before finally landing her biggest role in the latest Netflix horror film. We can’t wait to see McCabe Slye in more new movies and series, but for now we’ll be enjoying him as sweet Tommy in Fear Street: 1978 streaming today only on Netflix!

