WandaVision’s Agatha actress Kathryn Hahn could have played a different character in the MCU





He was not Agatha throughout: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reveals how a general reunion with actor Kathryn Hahn inspired her role in WandaVision. In the first Disney + original series produced by Feige and Marvel Studios, Hahn plays “Agnes”, a “curious neighbor” in the sitcom-inspired reality evoked by a grieving Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Agnes is later revealed to be the centenary witch Agatha Harkness, who unwittingly unlocks Wanda’s propensity for chaos magic as a powerful scarlet witch. Is reflected on WandaVision in a new interview with Rotten tomatoes, Feige says Marvel may have cast the Bad moms and Transparent star elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Kathryn Hahn was a phenomenon long before WandaVision, and we were all fans of her at Marvel Studios. She had come for a general meeting, coincidentally just around the time we were trying to throw Agnes-slash-Agatha, ”Feige said. “It was one of those, ‘Why didn’t we think about it before?’ [Marvel Studios Co-President] Louis D’Esposito actually sat down and had a general [meeting] with her, and it quickly went from: “She’s brilliant!” What could she do for us one day? Who is going to play Agatha anyway? We really need to start this part. Wait a second!’ (laughs) Honestly, it was almost exactly like that. “ Hahn cast his spell on the MCU in WandaVision, becoming a fan favorite and the performer of the chart-topping song “Agatha All Along”. “Seeing audiences respond to characters they weren’t expecting or asking – I wouldn’t say there was a huge contingent of people knocking on the door for Agatha Harkness to appear in the MCU, but she’s a great character played by a great actress, ”Feige said. “From the first few episodes, people were like, ‘Where is she going to reappear? What else is she going to do?'” “I think the same is happening right now with [Wyatt Russell’s] John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, and certainly with Mobius M. Mobius, as portrayed by Owen Wilson in the Loki series, ”Feige added.“ So that’s something that’s so important to the MCU, is including new characters. The comics are filled with many lives of spectacular characters, and when you find the best actors to play them, it can quickly go from an audience that has never heard of a character to upset us that we didn’t. already announced their own standalone film. . It makes us all very happy. “ Marvel hasn’t revealed if – or when – Hahn’s character could return to the MCU afterwards WandaVision, a limited series of one season. In June, Hahn said she was ready to reprise the role but had “heard nothing” about Agatha Harkness’s sequel. All episodes of WandaVision are now broadcast on Disney +. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

