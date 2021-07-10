The best headshot poses for actors

As an actor, you understand the importance of getting good portraits. However, what looks right to you may not be what the casting directors have in mind. Fortunately, this helpful guide will teach you what to do so that you always have a significant advantage.

How to pose for actor portraits

The first thing to remember about headshots is that you will need at least four types. If you can pull off each of the following poses, you can greatly improve your chances of being selected.

# 1: everyday pose

The everyday pose should capture your appearance when you are lost in thought. This one is often the hardest headshot to pull off, as acting naturally in front of the camera is a lot harder than it looks. However, removing it will show casting directors what you look like when you’re on screen. Remember to relax your body and, if possible, get lost in your thoughts.

# 2: smiling pose

It’s always important to capture at least one portrait that highlights your smile. The tricky part about this is that you have to smile sincerely. Again, this can be a challenge when a camera is in your face. If you can’t pull it off with a headshot, how will you pull it off onscreen? Make sure you are as relaxed and comfortable as possible. Maybe try leaning against a wall or thinking about one of your favorite funny memories.

# 3: neutral pose

When you pose for a neutral headshot, you need to make sure your facial muscles are clearing out all the emotions. The point of the neutral pose is to let the casting directors see a blank slate. In other words, this pose shouldn’t look like your typical pose. In fact, if you are successful with both poses, the two photographs should look very different. Actively work with your face until you have the most neutral look possible. Make sure the photographer is ready to take your photo!

# 4: emotional pose

This is your chance to let it all out. A good photographer will allow you to go through the movements of several different emotions. You might scream, cry, be vulnerable, etc. Give it all, no matter what you think it’s going to look like. You will be surprised at what your photographer captures, and it can even be difficult to choose the best photo.

Poses for actor portraits

While going through the above headshots, always keep your back straight. Good posture exudes confidence and will stand out from casting directors. You’ll also want to keep your eyes engaged throughout each shot. Essentially, the difference between a good acting headshot and a great one is usually decided by the look in your eyes. So, whatever happens, make sure your eyes aren’t listless.

Another tip that you should rely on is light body movements. The overall goal is to make sure that you never allow your body to become 100% facing the camera. It’s not flattering, so always work your angles. In addition, keep your arms and hands relaxed. You may not be able to see them, but if they are not relaxed it will affect your whole body.

Obtain fantastic actor portraits

The secret to taking truly compelling actor photos is to practice, practice, practice! You should pose in front of a mirror and go through all the looks you envision. Seeing yourself while you pose is the best way to tell what is working and what is not.

You will also want to feel comfortable with your photographer who will help you choose poses that will capture the attention of the casting directors. If you don’t, you’ll be setting yourself up for an uphill battle.

Now that you have these tips, your next batch of headshots should turn out a lot better. Go get yourself some photos that will make your career shine!

About the Author: Kyle Bondeson has been a professional photographer since 2009. He specializes in headshots and portraits in the Chicago area. Kyle successfully uses the tips listed above to achieve high quality results.

Related