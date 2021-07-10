Ayaka, Sayu and Yoimiya voice actors revealed

Genshin Impact recently wrapped up its Update 2.0 livestream, revealing tons of information about the game’s next update. This update will bring players to the long-awaited region of Inazuma and introduce them to many new characters like Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu.
One of the biggest parts of a Genshin Impact character is their voice, and players have been waiting to learn more about the voices of these brand new characters, and now they can do that with the now revealed voice actors. .
Genshin Impact 2.0: Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu revealed:
Voice actresses Ayaka:
Kamisato Ayakas’ Japanese voice lines will be voiced by Hayami Saori. She is a very famous voice actress and plays many iconic characters, such as Yukino, Shinobu and Shiba Miyuki. I’m sure many of you who watch cartoons will find it familiar !!#Ayaka#GenshinImpact#pic.twitter.com/OyKEsFJXSg
Ayaka Kamisato has had her acting voice known in the community for quite some time now, as she was originally in the beta of Genshin Impact, but official confirmation of Saori Hayami’s appearance as Ayaka is an exciting time for Ayaka fans.
The actress has played several well-known roles, and will take on the role of Ayaka in the Japanese dub Genshin Impact.
The English voice of Ayaka will be none other than Miss Erica Mendez!
On the English dub side, Ayaka will be voiced by Erica Mendez, another famous voice actress who has performed many popular roles including Ryuko Matoi and Gon Freecss.
Players will definitely want to try both voices and see which one they like the most once Ayaka releases in Genshin Impact.
Yoimiya’s vocal actresses:
Yoimiya’s Japanese dub voice has been confirmed as Ueda Kana, who is a prolific voice actor many players may know as Rin Tohsaka from the Fate series. This voice actor has played many roles and players will definitely want to hear what she brings to Yoimiya.
One character that players are very excited for is Sayu, and her voice as an English actress has generated a lot of excitement in the community. Sayu will be voiced by Lily Ki in the English dub, known online as LilyPichu, a very popular streamer and artist.
Players are surprised and excited by this revelation and will definitely want to experience Sayu’s English dub.
In Japanese, Sayu was voiced by Aya Suzaki, who is best known for playing Mako in Kill la Kill. This voice actor has a prolific history and will certainly bring great depth to Sayu when she comes out in Genshin Impact.
The latest Genshin Impact update brought many new characters to the game, and players will want to try them all when Genshin Impact 2.0 launches later this month.
