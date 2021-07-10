Celebrity Home Views: Millionaire Bollywood Celebrity Home Views





Views of Bollywood celebrity homes worth millions Highlights Akshay and Twinkle’s beachfront duplex opens to an expansive lawn that overlooks the Arabian Sea Kareena has a vegetable garden in her new home Shahid and Mira’s sea front house worth Rs 56 crore is equipped with plenty of sun How would you live your life if you were a celebrity? Would you like to own an extravagant villa or live modestly? There is no doubt when we say that Bollywood celebrities lead luxurious lifestyles. From living in a million dollar house to wearing designer clothes, celebs love to do it all in style. But on top of everything else, what fans love to see the most are exclusive glimpses of their homes. While we assume you must have taken a virtual tour of the homes of your favorite celebrities by now, here are some jaw-dropping pictures of their views at home that are must-see! Akshay and Twinkle’s the beachfront duplex opens onto a vast lawn that overlooks the Arabian Sea. Twinkle, who often shares photos of her lush gardens and balcony, decorated the place herself! Beautiful, isn’t it? Kareena moved to his new home earlier this year, along with his family, including Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur. Unlike her last home, the actress has a vegetable patch in her new home and it won’t be wrong to say that she loves waking up to the “green” sight. Just a few days ago, a horny Kareena saw the addition of okra and shared a photo of the same on her Insta. Who wouldn’t love to work out every morning when you wake up to such a mesmerizing view! Celebrity couple Shahid and MiraThe house facing the sea of ​​Rs 56 crore is equipped with plenty of sun. We bet the duo enjoy watching the sunset together while sipping their garma garam chai or cold coffee! Anushka and Virat Kohli are the proud owners of their luxurious seafront apartment in Mumbai which is reportedly worth Rs 34 crore. The couple who are currently in London have often shared photos of their comfortable abode on social media. Anushka once posted a photo of her “favorite photo spot” with a sunset as a backdrop. Superb isn’t it? Hrithik once shared this picture with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and all we have to say is – what a view! We should spend quality time with our loved ones when the sight is such! Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna’s favorite place in her home is the balcony. And with a view like this, we can quite understand why! You can spend hours reading books on this cozy little swing that Krishna has set up on his balcony. Gully Boy star Alia’s balcony offers a wonderful view of the sunset. Imagine taking pictures during the golden hour. Now we know the secret to Alia’s sunny photos! A skyline to die for! Vicky the balcony is as beautiful as it gets. Mumbai’s popular skyline is what makes the sight worthy of a million dollars. You do not agree ?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/kareena-kapoor-anushka-sharma-alia-bhatt-and-more-views-from-bollywood-celeb-homes-that-are-worth-millions/782906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos