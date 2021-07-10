Sad! THIS Bigg Boss 7 fame was earlier compared to Bollywood actress Kajol; Read to find out WHY

MUMBAI: Recently, Tanishaa Mukerji remembered the time when she was constantly compared to her sister Kajol. Coming from a family of superstars wasn’t easy, but Tanishaa chose her own path.

While sharing her vulnerabilities, Tanishaa told a leading daily newspaper, We have all experienced such moments in life. Insecurities go hand in hand with your life. If you’re not anxious, you won’t be trying to accomplish more than you have in life. There are certain times in life when you don’t feel safe and then you move on from those emotions thinking that life is too short. I really felt such insecurities.

Then she spoke about the time when she was asked to compete with her sister Kajol. She said: There were times in life early in my career when everyone looked at me and expected me to look like Kajol, act like Kajol, and beat Kajol. I was like, I can’t be her. She has green eyes, much taller than me, curly hair and she looks nothing like me. I’m sure she also had to have it when Mum (Tanuja) was concerned. We have handled this and luckily for us we have a wonderful mother, who has this incredible confidence. She would tell us, you need to shine, you are a person and you need to be yourself.

Coming from a family of superstars, Tanishaa explained if the comparisons bother her, saying: These things would affect you when you are younger. Even now when people make comparisons, I feel sad for them. It might sound a little selfish on my part, but I’m not calculating it in my brain. No person in this world can be compared. No soul can be compared to another soul. We all have our own individualities. As soon as you start to cherish, the comparisons go out the window.

In the interview, Tanishaa opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 39. She spoke of being in conflict over the decision as she wanted to go through the process at the age of 33. She said: At one point I was very confrontational because I was 39 and wanted to freeze my eggs. I didn’t have a baby and all of these things were going on in my head. I wanted to freeze my eggs at 33! At that point, when I went to my doctor (who has finally frozen my eggs now), it’s funny but she stopped me from doing it at that time. While she told me it is wreaking havoc on your body, she advised me to do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly normal not to have children. Adopt, there is enough in this world. More people need to come out and talk about it. It’s good for women not to have children. It is not the only call in your life. It’s good not to get married, not to be in a relationship, and not to define yourself with a man next to you.

Professionally, Tanishaa will be seen in a short film, in which she plays the role of a delusional actress. She will share the screen space with an actor.

