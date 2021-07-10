Entertainment
Sad! THIS Bigg Boss 7 fame was earlier compared to Bollywood actress Kajol; Read to find out WHY
MUMBAI: Recently, Tanishaa Mukerji remembered the time when she was constantly compared to her sister Kajol. Coming from a family of superstars wasn’t easy, but Tanishaa chose her own path.
While sharing her vulnerabilities, Tanishaa told a leading daily newspaper, We have all experienced such moments in life. Insecurities go hand in hand with your life. If you’re not anxious, you won’t be trying to accomplish more than you have in life. There are certain times in life when you don’t feel safe and then you move on from those emotions thinking that life is too short. I really felt such insecurities.
Then she spoke about the time when she was asked to compete with her sister Kajol. She said: There were times in life early in my career when everyone looked at me and expected me to look like Kajol, act like Kajol, and beat Kajol. I was like, I can’t be her. She has green eyes, much taller than me, curly hair and she looks nothing like me. I’m sure she also had to have it when Mum (Tanuja) was concerned. We have handled this and luckily for us we have a wonderful mother, who has this incredible confidence. She would tell us, you need to shine, you are a person and you need to be yourself.
Coming from a family of superstars, Tanishaa explained if the comparisons bother her, saying: These things would affect you when you are younger. Even now when people make comparisons, I feel sad for them. It might sound a little selfish on my part, but I’m not calculating it in my brain. No person in this world can be compared. No soul can be compared to another soul. We all have our own individualities. As soon as you start to cherish, the comparisons go out the window.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Producer-Director Mayur Puri on His Journey & Upcoming Work
In the interview, Tanishaa opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 39. She spoke of being in conflict over the decision as she wanted to go through the process at the age of 33. She said: At one point I was very confrontational because I was 39 and wanted to freeze my eggs. I didn’t have a baby and all of these things were going on in my head. I wanted to freeze my eggs at 33! At that point, when I went to my doctor (who has finally frozen my eggs now), it’s funny but she stopped me from doing it at that time. While she told me it is wreaking havoc on your body, she advised me to do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly normal not to have children. Adopt, there is enough in this world. More people need to come out and talk about it. It’s good for women not to have children. It is not the only call in your life. It’s good not to get married, not to be in a relationship, and not to define yourself with a man next to you.
Professionally, Tanishaa will be seen in a short film, in which she plays the role of a delusional actress. She will share the screen space with an actor.
To read also: TO READ NOT TO BE MISSED! These Bollywood actors played homosexuals on the big screen
Credit: Bombay Times
Sources
2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/sad-bigg-boss-7-fame-was-earlier-compared-bollywood-actress-kajol-read-know-why-210710
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]