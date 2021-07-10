Bollywood actresses who have their eggs frozen





Motherhood is undoubtedly a wonderful experience, but you must have heard of the body clock. After the age of 35, the chances of having a normal pregnancy decrease as your egg count begins to drop. But thanks to technology, women can now freeze their eggs at an early age and get pregnant later through IVF. Tanisha Mukherjee Kajols’ younger sister Tanisha Mukherjee, 43, recently spoke about freezing her eggs at the age of 39. She told YOU: “I wanted to freeze my eggs at the age of 33! At that point my doctor stopped me, so I did so when I was 39 so I could hope to conceive in the future. Mona Singh Actress Mona Singh also froze her eggs at the age of 34 so that later in life I could think about having an option for a baby. The actress married Shyam Gopalan in 2019 at the age of 39. The actress told TOI, “Even though I love kids if you ask me now, I’m not mentally ready to have one. Later in life, I would definitely think about it. Ekta Kapoor Ekta Kapoor froze her eggs at the age of 36 because she always wanted to be a mother. After several cycles of IVF and IUI, she welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy in 2019. Rakhi sawant Famous artist Rakhi Sawant on entering Boss Bigg’s house last year revealed that she had her eggs frozen and wanted to enjoy motherhood at a later age. She told TOI: “My priority is to become a mother and experience motherhood. I don’t need Vicky Donor for my child, I need a father. I don’t want to be a single mom. I don’t know how it’s going to turn out, but I really wish it would. I just hope there will be a solution for this as I still have my frozen eggs. Diana hayden Former Miss World Diana Hayden made the decision to freeze her eggs in her early 30s and because of this, she became a mother at the age of 42 and is now the proud mother of 3 children.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://lifestyleonthego.com/2021/07/bollywood-actresses-who-have-got-their-eggs-frozen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos