Entertainment
TikTok, love, laughter and racism: recipe for a new TV comedy with Far North actor Wollie Gela
Wollie Gela thought it was a scam when he got a Facebook message out of nowhere asking him to be on a new TV series.
Key points:
- Wollie Gela has been spotted via social media for a new TV series
- His performances were exactly what the producer wanted
- The series was created and written by First Nations creator Enoch Mailangi
“I walked around my desk asking my friends at work is this real, is this a real person?” said Gela.
“I was like, ‘Is this legitimate, because I don’t want to, as you know, sign up for some telemarketing thing or something like all these scams.”
It was true, it was Kuku Yalanji and Wamba Wamba man Bjorn Stewart who contacted Gela.
Stewart is a renowned actor, writer and recently director of a new television series, All My Friends are Racist.
“An article came out that showed blak excellence and the Tik Tok influencers creating change,” said Stewart.
“We thought Wollie was doing exactly what All My Friends are Racist is.”
Loading
Young people at the front
Created by young First Nations creator Enoch Mailangi, All My Friends are Racist is a comedy aimed at deconstructing racism.
It’s a weird, dark love story, about two best friends who get canceled by all of their friends who find a book they both use to list their racist friends.
The show sounded good for Gela, who has more than 25,000 TikTok followers and says he receives racial and confrontational comments daily on social media platforms, including TikTok.
“I am a proud youth from Darnley Island, Boigu Island, Kaurareg, Butchella and Kubbi Kubbi, living on Gimuy Walubara Yidindji and Yirrganydji Country,” said Gela.
DIYDG is a social enterprise in Cairns, founded by a young crowd for a young crowd that facilitates discussions and important events for young people in the community.
Gela said the DIYDG community and the TikTok blak community provided her with positive reinforcement.
In 2019, Gela’s TikTok account was banned due to repeated racist comments it received, resulting in multiple complaints to TikTok.
“My TikToks are entertaining and some of them could pretty much educate against racism and for aboriginal rights,” Gela said.
“I was in touch with Sari Ella Thaiday from TikTok, she encouraged me by saying ‘Don’t let them get to you. Don’t let racism get to you’.”
It was Liliana Munoz, producer of All my Friends are Racist, who first found Gelavia Tik Tok and sent the link to the team.
“There was a video and he was hilarious and I loved his lovely smile and his lovely soft voice, it was perfect for the particular role we were looking for Liam that Wollie is playing,” said Liliana.
From Tik Tok to TV
Gela said the experience felt a bit like Hollywood for the first-time actor who was flown to Brisbane for rehearsals and filming.
“There are at least 15 people around you there is the lighting team there is the makeup team the costumes team there are a lot of teams around you the camera team the sound team.”
“Oh my God, what’s going on, like makeup, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I didn’t expect you to go out like that,’” Gela said.
Despite Gela’s inexperience, Stewart said there were times the team just couldn’t take their eyes off Gela.
“It’s a privilege to work with people who are entering the industry and starting out like Enoch and Wollie,” said Stewart.
Loading
Gela said the experience had taken him out of his comfort zone well, but it was important to do so.
“Stepping out of your comfort zone will open new doors and new potential may be discovered in you,” Gela said.
“Like a butterfly, a butterfly cannot see its own wings how beautiful they are.
Gela is the only talent from North Queensland to contribute to the series, an opportunity which he says does not come to the region often enough.
Munoz admitted that geographic barriers made it difficult for producers to truly engage with creatives outside of the big cities.
“It’s so important to us [producers]to get out of our comfort zone, what I mean by that is just get out of your front yard and your back yard and just look elsewhere, ”Munoz said.
“Queensland is not just Brisbane and the Gold Coast.”
The show is slated for release in the coming months on ABC iview.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-10/tik-tok-influencer-to-actor/100274634
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]