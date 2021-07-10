TikTok, love, laughter and racism: recipe for a new TV comedy with Far North actor Wollie Gela

Wollie Gela thought it was a scam when he got a Facebook message out of nowhere asking him to be on a new TV series.

“I walked around my desk asking my friends at work is this real, is this a real person?” said Gela.

“I was like, ‘Is this legitimate, because I don’t want to, as you know, sign up for some telemarketing thing or something like all these scams.”

It was true, it was Kuku Yalanji and Wamba Wamba man Bjorn Stewart who contacted Gela.

Stewart is a renowned actor, writer and recently director of a new television series, All My Friends are Racist.

“An article came out that showed blak excellence and the Tik Tok influencers creating change,” said Stewart.

“Wollie is being an activist and changing the call for racism by supporting blak companies and other blak influencers. So getting him involved on a show like this was a perfect match.

“We thought Wollie was doing exactly what All My Friends are Racist is.”

Young people at the front

Created by young First Nations creator Enoch Mailangi, All My Friends are Racist is a comedy aimed at deconstructing racism.

It’s a weird, dark love story, about two best friends who get canceled by all of their friends who find a book they both use to list their racist friends.

The show sounded good for Gela, who has more than 25,000 TikTok followers and says he receives racial and confrontational comments daily on social media platforms, including TikTok.

“I am a proud youth from Darnley Island, Boigu Island, Kaurareg, Butchella and Kubbi Kubbi, living on Gimuy Walubara Yidindji and Yirrganydji Country,” said Gela.

“My passion is people, culture and community. I express my passion by volunteering at Deadly Inspiring Youth Doing Good.”

DIYDG is a social enterprise in Cairns, founded by a young crowd for a young crowd that facilitates discussions and important events for young people in the community.

Gela said the DIYDG community and the TikTok blak community provided her with positive reinforcement.

Wollie Gela volunteers at NAIDOC Deadly Inspiring Youth Doing Good Game Night.

In 2019, Gela’s TikTok account was banned due to repeated racist comments it received, resulting in multiple complaints to TikTok.

“My TikToks are entertaining and some of them could pretty much educate against racism and for aboriginal rights,” Gela said.

“I was in touch with Sari Ella Thaiday from TikTok, she encouraged me by saying ‘Don’t let them get to you. Don’t let racism get to you’.”

It was Liliana Munoz, producer of All my Friends are Racist, who first found Gelavia Tik Tok and sent the link to the team.

“There was a video and he was hilarious and I loved his lovely smile and his lovely soft voice, it was perfect for the particular role we were looking for Liam that Wollie is playing,” said Liliana.

“Bjorn said ‘Oh my God he’s awesome’ and we got in touch with him.”

From Tik Tok to TV

Gela said the experience felt a bit like Hollywood for the first-time actor who was flown to Brisbane for rehearsals and filming.

“There are at least 15 people around you there is the lighting team there is the makeup team the costumes team there are a lot of teams around you the camera team the sound team.”

“Oh my God, what’s going on, like makeup, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I didn’t expect you to go out like that,’” Gela said.

Despite Gela’s inexperience, Stewart said there were times the team just couldn’t take their eyes off Gela.

“It’s a privilege to work with people who are entering the industry and starting out like Enoch and Wollie,” said Stewart.

“Wollie brings a really raw energy to this show, which is untrained but also has such warmth.”

Gela said the experience had taken him out of his comfort zone well, but it was important to do so.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone will open new doors and new potential may be discovered in you,” Gela said.

“Like a butterfly, a butterfly cannot see its own wings how beautiful they are.

“It’s like people, like us, we can’t see how beautiful we are, but other people can.”

Gela is the only talent from North Queensland to contribute to the series, an opportunity which he says does not come to the region often enough.

Munoz admitted that geographic barriers made it difficult for producers to truly engage with creatives outside of the big cities.

“It’s so important to us [producers]to get out of our comfort zone, what I mean by that is just get out of your front yard and your back yard and just look elsewhere, ”Munoz said.

“Queensland is not just Brisbane and the Gold Coast.”

The show is slated for release in the coming months on ABC iview.