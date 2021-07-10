Saratoga meets to include two premium giveaways | News, Sports, Jobs

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) has announced a series of new and old attractions, entertainment and events for the 2021 season at Saratoga Racecourse, which begins Thursday and continues until to September 6.

Doors open at 11 a.m. daily, including weekends, with the exception of Runhappy Travers Day, August 28. The publication time for the first race on opening day is 1:05 p.m.

“In addition to world-class thoroughbred racing, fans this season will once again enjoy an exceptional range of entertainment and events designed to complement an afternoon at Saratoga Racecourse,” said Pat McKenna, senior director of communications for NYRA. “It will be a summer to remember and we look forward to welcoming the fans to Saratoga for a reunion like no other.”

The Saratoga 2021 Summer Meeting will feature the following events and events:

Opening day, presented by Runhappy: July 15

Saratoga Racecourse will host the return of fans during the Runhappy Opening Weekend, July 15-18, which begins with a day of celebration including a live musical performance from the Saratoga Springs-based Soul Session. All fans who show proof of vaccination via the New York State Excelsior Pass will receive free general admission to the grandstand.

Health Heroes and First Responders Day, presented by CDPHP: July 16

NYRA will recognize the contributions of healthcare workers and first responders during the Covid-19 pandemic with a day in their honor, presented by the CDPHP. All healthcare workers and first responders will receive free entry to the grandstand with proper identification. The afternoon will include a special performance at the edge of the track by the New York State Police Pipes and Drums.

Fashion contest: July 17

Racing fans will be invited to celebrate the tradition of style in thoroughbred racing with a new fashion competition with categories for best hat, best dressed woman and best dressed man. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Whispering Angel Ros exhibition near the Travers Bar, presented by Moit Hennessy. All fans 21 and over will be able to enjoy free samples of Chateau d’Esclans Whispering Angel Ros, while supplies last.

Berkshire Bank Family Sundays: every Sunday from July 18

Berkshire Bank Family Sundays will offer a wide variety of free activities, games, attractions and educational activities for families every Sunday in the Berkshire Bank Family Zone.

New York Thoroughbred Tracking Day: July 21

NYRA joins the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and New York Thoroughbred Breeders to host New York’s first Thoroughbred Breed Tracking Day. Highlighted by the Rick Violette Stakes, the day will honor a range of organizations involved in finding new homes and careers for retired racehorses.

Military Appreciation Day: July 22

Saratoga Racecourse will honor serving military personnel and veterans in recognition of their sacrifice and service to our nation. All veterans and servicemen on active duty will receive free entry to the grandstand with a military ID.

Lustgarten Foundation Day: July 24

Saratoga will honor the legacy of trainer Dominic Galluscio with a day to benefit the Lustgarten Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance scientific and medical research related to pancreatic cancer.

Awareness day for the Fund for permanently disabled jockeys: July 31

Saratoga Racecourse will unite with racetracks across the country with autograph signing and photo ops as part of Permanent Disabled Jockeys Day (PDJF) across America.

Fabulous Fillies Day: August 5

Saratoga Racecourse will honor local breast cancer survivors while supporting To Life !, a capital region non-profit organization that provides personalized breast cancer education and support.

Whitney Day: August 7

The card of the day will be featured by one of the competition’s iconic races: the $ 1 million Whitney. Completing the Grade 1 trio on Whitney Day will be the $ 500,000 Longines Test and the $ 1 million Saratoga Derby Invitational, the second gem of the Turf Triple series in its first edition with Grade 1 status. Doors open at 11 o’clock

Saratoga Cooler Bag Giveaway, presented by Saratoga Casino Hotel: Sunday August 15

Fans will enjoy the first gift of the season – a Saratoga cooler bag, brought to you by Saratoga Casino Hotel. Free with paid entry, while stocks last.

New York Showcase Day: August 27

The Runhappy Travers weekend kicks off with New York Showcase Day, with six stakes for state races worth a combined $ 1.15 million. The lucrative card is titled with the $ 250,000 Albany, a nine-stage test for sophomores. In honor of the $ 150,000 West Point Handicap, presented by Trustco Bank, the afternoon will include a special performance by cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Runhappy Travers Day: August 28

The 152nd renewal of the $ 1.25 million Runhappy Travers will be the centerpiece of a successful day of racing. The 2021 Runhappy Travers Day card will feature seven stakes, including six Grade 1 events, offering a total of $ 4.6 million on the stock market with automatic Breeders’ Cup places to the Grade 1 winner, $ 750,000 Resorts World Casino Sword Dancer, Grade 1, Personal Ensign of $ 600,000 and Ballerina Ketel One of $ 500,000. The Runhappy Travers Day card will also include the $ 600,000 Grade One Forego and the $ 500,000 Grade One H. Allen Jerkens Memorial for 3-year-olds. To complete the signature day at the spa, the Ballston grade 2 spa, valued at $ 400,000. Doors open at 7 a.m. on Runhappy Travers Day.

Saratoga Fleece Hoodie: September 5th

Fans will appreciate the second giveaway of the season – a Saratoga fleece hoodie. Free with paid entry, while stocks last.

Closing day: September 6

The 2021 meet will conclude with the traditional final race, the Grade 1, $ 300,000 Hopeful for 2-year-olds, which offers racing fans a glimpse of potential stars in next year’s Triple Crown Series and Runhappy Travers.

Daily events and activities throughout the season will include the following:

Berkshire Bank Family Zone

Fans will enjoy 40 days of the Berkshire Bank Family Zone, an interactive children’s play area near Gate A, which will be complemented by the return of the Berkshire Bank Family Sundays. The popular weekly festival will feature free games, attractions and educational activities every Sunday of the season in the Berkshire Bank family area.

Fashion days in Saratoga

Fashion Saturdays, previously held once a week, will expand to a 40-day series of pop-up shops featuring stylish clothing, accessories and jewelry for women and men. Saratoga Fashion Days stores will be located in the following areas: Lifestyles of Saratoga across from the Jockey Silks Room Porch; Miss Scarlett, Saratoga Rocks and the Winning Silks Collection near The Stretch; and Bumble B Boutique near the mutual paddock building (weekends only).

Tequila Volcano summer music scene

Fans will enjoy live musical performances every afternoon of the season from popular local and regional bands at the Volcan Tequila summer music scene. The strolling entertainment of the Saratoga Pillars, Reggie’s Red Hot Feetwarmers and Red Hot Dancers, among others, will also be a regular feature.

Fans will not be required to provide proof of vaccination for admission to Saratoga Racecourse. Unvaccinated people will be required to wear a face covering during their day at Saratoga Racecourse, per federal guidelines from the CDC.

NYRA reserves the right to change admission protocols based on updates and adjustments made by New York State.

40-Day Summer Gathering at Historic Saratoga Racecourse to Feature 76 Stakes with a Total Value of $ 21.5 Million Highlighted by the 152nd $ 1.25 Million Runhappy Travers Renewal on August 28 and the Grade 1, $ 1 million Whitney on August 7. as the anchor points for two of the most prestigious racing days in North America.

Following the four-day Runhappy opening weekend of July 15-18, races will take place five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, with the exception of the last week, when the competition ends on the day of the race. labor Day.

The latest news today and more in your inbox