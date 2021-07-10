Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan pays homage to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, said ‘Baba used to wat





Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a moving note in remembrance of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar and explained how the veteran actor had inspired him and his father , for countless ages. Sharing a photo of Dilip Kumars’ signed autobiography, Babil Khan regretted not being able to pay tribute to Dilip Kumar in time after the latter died due to age-related illnesses on July 7. Babil Khan has revealed that he and his Baba (Father Irrfan Khan) felt a little overwhelmed in the best possible way after receiving a signed copy of Dilips’ autobiography. Babil also explained that he was at their family’s farm far from Mumbai preparing his next first film. Castle when he heard the news and there was no access to telecommunications. The soon-to-be-debut actor recalled how Dilip Kumars’ performances would leave Baba in awe, adding that there were very few instances that could make Irrfan feel that way. Also read: Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, drops out of Westminster University with 120 credits to continue acting career Babil wrote on Instagram, I was at our farm, preparing for Qala when I heard the news, how ashamed I was that I couldn’t get it done in time, for the death of a man who has inspired Baba and me for countless ages. I had no telecommunication network and literally rushed to Mumbai just so I could pay homage to the master. Baba used to look at Dilip saab with total admiration, and believe me there were very very few instances where Baba felt awe, the great Dilip saab was one of those who demanded this of him by his charm and his irreplaceable subtlety (sic). Read Babil Khan’s tribute to Dilip Kumar here: Babil also remembered the exact moment he fell in love with Dilip Kumars acting. I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was Andaz. His interpretation of the immensely complicated emotion he had to project in the song Toote na dil Toote na, I knew I was in love. I am so grateful that we as a family were fortunate enough to be mesmerized by him together. Thank you very much Dilip Saab, you were ahead of your time. When we received this copy of his autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best possible way. To touch these pages. I can’t explain what it feels like (sic). He concluded by thanking Dilip for his immense contribution to the art of applying honesty to acting and added that he didn’t want to cry just yet. Babil wrote: May your soul travel to a world you wished for when all the fame and money became clear as an illusion, and the real purpose of evolution began to dawn on you. May you travel safely and with peace of mind. Thank you for your immense contribution to the art of applying honesty to acting. I don’t want to cry now (sic).

