Vicky Kaushal ends nine years in Bollywood, shares throwback pic





Actress Vicky Kaushal on Saturday expressed her gratitude for spending nine years in the Hindi film industry. Vicky took to Instagram to share a photo from one of his auditions in 2012, when he entered Bollywood. “Today, 9 years ago SHUKR!” Vicky wrote next to the photo on her Instagram Story. Vicky Kaushal debuted as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. That same year, he made his screen debut with Kashyap’s co-production Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Three years later, he played a small role in Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Vicky Kaushal posted a throwback photo from an audition in 2012. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal / Instagram) Vicky was eventually recognized with Neeraj Ghaywan’s acclaimed 2015 drama Masaan, where he starred alongside Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. While his performances in follow-up films like Zubaan (2016) and Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) were appreciated, he fell far short of mainstream success. 2018, however, revolved around Vicky’s career. The actor has had five consecutive outings, including huge hits like Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju and Alia Bhatt-led Raazi. His last outing of the year, Manmarziyaan, a romance directed by Anurag Kashyap, established him as a star actor. Within months, Vicky Kaushal delivered not only the biggest hit of her career, but also the industry’s biggest hit of the year – Uri: The Surgical Strike. And unlike her previous hits, Uri was a solo hero movie and therefore proved Vicky’s courage as a standalone commercial star. Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in the sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama, where she will play a character inspired by the warrior Ashwatthama, who played a crucial role in the war between Pandavas and Kauravas in the Mahabharata. The film will reunite him with its director Uri Aditya Dhar. Immortal Ashwatthama is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. He is also expected to star in Mr Lele, Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur.

