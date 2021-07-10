Anand Mahindra shares video of Nagaland cops parading to 1970s Bollywood song





Known for his social media presence, Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra recently shared a video featuring a contingent of Nagaland police marching to a Bollywood song. What the business mogul called a clear example of a nation obsessed with Bollywood were the police officers training to film the 1970 Humjolis Dhal Gaya Din song Ho Gayi Shaam. in the 45-second video, the military marches in coordination as the coach is the one singing the Bollywood song starring Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar. The president of the Mahindra group wrote in the caption, I loved it. Clear proof that we are a nation obsessed with cinema. It would certainly confuse enemy troops who would try to understand if these were nationalist words. Mahindra shared the video after it was also posted by Union Minister Dr Jiterdra Singh last month saying it was a treat to see cops from Nagaland singing the song in unison. classic Hindi from the 1970s. He added the hashtag saying, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Under the post of business tycoons, his followers quickly began to praise the military in Nagaland. I loved it. Clear proof that we are a nation obsessed with cinema. It would certainly confuse enemy troops trying to figure out if these were nationalist words. pic.twitter.com/dbDTeseiOy anand mahindra (andanandmahindra) July 8, 2021 Anand Mahindra shares a stunning photo of a natural swimming pool Before sharing the Nagaland Police video, Mahindra shared an astonishing image of a natural swimming pool originally posted by Twitter user Siddarth Bakaria. The business mogul appeared fascinated by the swimming pool in the middle of a panoramic view and wrote on Twitter, Whaaaat ?? I’ve never seen anything like it. This MUST be on my travel list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria? Need GPS coordinates! The natural pool post that was shared on July 6 received over 6.8,000 likes and 526 retweets. The superb natural swimming pool has left Internet users speechless, many eager to find the place. One of them wrote, I don’t know the exact location but it’s also around your location @Sidbakaria, a friend of mine forwarded it from Pithoragarh. Another said, Comparable is in my garden in Palni, with a mini Jacuzzi-like waterfall – all perched on top of a 600ft macro waterfall. Whaaaat ?? I’ve never seen anything like it. This MUST be on my travel list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where is it exactly @Sidbakaria ? Need GPS coordinates! https://t.co/lfOciyiCyQ anand mahindra (andanandmahindra) July 6, 2021 IMAGE: PTI / Twitter Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/whats-viral/watch-anand-mahindra-shares-video-of-nagaland-cops-parading-to-1970s-bollywood-song.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos