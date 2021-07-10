Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor defends his film choices, says people just want to be mean no matter what he does | Bollywood





Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya in 2016, has defended his cinematic choices. In a post now pinned to his Twitter profile, he said he was living (his) own dream by making the movies he always wanted to make. He added that he is not in the film industry to meet the expectations of others. Speaking to Twitter, wrote Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Bhavesh Joshi Ak vs. Ak and Spotlight are really the kind of movies I’ve always wanted to make and I’m happy to be living my own dream. It would be foolish of me to expect everyone to understand me, but I am here to live for myself and not meet the expectations of others. Bhavesh Joshi Ak vs Ak and Spotlight are really the kind of movies I’ve always wanted to make and I’m happy to be living my own dream. It would be foolish of me to expect everyone to understand me but I am here to live for myself and not meet the expectations of others. – Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) July 9, 2021 One fan praised Harsh Varrdhan and wrote: And these are a few of my favorite movies, and I hope you continue to surprise us with your movie choices. Responding to him, the actor wrote: Thank you sometimes, whatever I do people just want to be mean needlessly very toxic. Thank you for your support. Thank you sometimes I feel like whatever I do people just want to be mean unnecessarily very toxic .. thank you for your support https://t.co/qFILtbbJ0C – Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) July 9, 2021 Harsh Varrdhan, after making his acting debut with Mirzya, starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He followed that up with a long appearance in AK vs AK, in which he played a fictional version of himself. Most recently, he was seen in the Netflix anthology Ray, in the Vasan Balas segment titled Spotlight. See also: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan stuns with never-before-seen photos of fun night out with friend Recently, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Harsh Varrdhan said that a small minority of the public hate him because he is the son of Anil Kapoors, despite his efforts to carve out a niche in Bollywood by turning to alternative and non-conformist films. Obviously, no matter how well I do, no matter how many movies I make, no matter what I do in life, there will be a small minority of people who will want to hate me for being the son of ‘Anil Kapoors, he said. Harsh Varrdhan will next be seen in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, which will also star Anil. The film, directed by Kannan Iyer, will be adapted from the autobiography of the former air rifle shooter, A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

