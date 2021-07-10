Emraan Hashmi Shows Off His Washboard Abs, Amazes Fans With Massive Makeover, See Photo | Bollywood





Emraan Hashmi took to his social media accounts and teased his transformation with a new photo. The 42-year-old actor, who would be part of Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, was seen standing shirtless in his gym with a mask on his face, showing off his washboard abs. He shared the photo on Twitter and Instagram with the caption: “This is just the start !!!” Emraan Hashmi’s transformation received a lot of love from fans. On Instagram, fans took to the comments section and dropped many fiery emojis, showing how impressed they were with her new avatar. Others also dropped compliments and expressed their eagerness to see Emraan and Salman team up. “Ohhh my my (fire emojis) .. warmer,” one fan wrote. “Tiger 3 ki Teyari (heart-eyed emoji and heart emoji),” added another. “Good work!!!!” encouraged a third fan. “Waah bro kya body h hue hue hue (Wow brother, what a transformation),” added a fourth. “Emraan Hashmi is working hard for # Tiger3 super excited to see Megastar #SalmanKhan and @emraanhashmi together in Tiger 3,” a fan said on Twitter. “Bhai isi body me # Awarapan2 ya # Jannat3 bhi bana lo lage hath mauj ho jayegi,” another fan tweeted. Tiger 3, the third film in Salman Khan’s hit Tiger franchise, would mark Emraan’s first collaboration with Salman and Katrina. Speaking about working on the project, Emraan told PTI earlier this year: “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and I hope it will come true.” Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Mumbai Saga, released earlier this year. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the gangster drama also starred John Abraham, Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. The film was directed by Sanjay Gupta, who previously directed Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala and Kaante. Also Read: When Raj Kapoor Cried Out At Rishi Kapoor For Not Giving Dilip Kumar Intense Gaze: “Mujhe Yousuf chahiye” He was also due to appear in Chehre this summer, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty. However, the film has been delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Manufacturers have yet to announce the new release date.

