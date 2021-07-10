Meet Jeh: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoors’ son, Taimur’s little brother







Taimur, Kareena Kapoor’s son with his younger brother

Image Credit: Instagram / KareenaKapoorKhan

After months of secrecy and speculation, fans of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will finally be thrilled to hear that the couple have named their newborn son Jeh. The news was confirmed by Kapoor Khan’s father, Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor, who released the name. Kareena Kapoor Khan with her second child

Image Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

Speaking to Indian daily ETimes, the veteran actor said: Yes, Kareena and Saifs’ youngest son is called Jeh, adding that they finalized it a week ago. The celebrity couple welcomed their second child on February 21, but refrained from revealing their name or sharing a picture of the newborn on social media. The move was far from the first instance of couples when they welcomed their firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan, who is a favorite of the paparazzi. The reason for the name announcement delay could be due to the backlash that followed when Taimurs’ name was revealed to the world in 2016. Amid cries of outrage for naming him after a Turkish invader and threats of deaths uttered against the child, the couple later announced Taimur in the Persian language meant iron and was chosen by Ali Khan, a history buff. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Image Credit: Provided

For those wondering, Jeh has several meanings: in Latin it is the name of a blue crested bird; in Persian, it would be a name given to a female demon. The famous parents have yet to confirm the name but have revealed images of their second born child with his face hidden. Several months ago, Kapoor Khan’s father posted and then deleted an image of a little boy on Instagram, which many believe was a photo of Jeh. Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan also found time during her pregnancy to work on a book, which she announced on her Instagram. It’s been quite a journey both for my pregnancies and for writing my Pregnancy Bible, the caption reads. There were good days and bad days; some days i was impatient to go to work and others i had trouble getting out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally during my two pregnancies. Kapoor Khan, whose last film was Angrezi Medium, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, starring Aamir Khan, in the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Ali Khan, who last appeared in the Amazon streaming series Tandav a Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, Adipurush, and the newly announced Vikram Vedha Hindi remake in the pipeline.

