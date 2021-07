BoycottToofan: Why is Bollywood star Farhan Akhtars attracting criticism?

Farhan Akhtar in “Toofan”

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Calls for another boycott in Bollywood have climbed social media rankings, with this week’s target being Farhan Akhtar and his upcoming sports drama Toofan. The film, which hits Amazon Prime Video on July 16 just in time for the Eid Al Adha hiatus, has sparked a #BoycottToofan trend on Twitter, drawing criticism from right-wing groups calling on creators to promote Love Jihad. For those wondering, the term Love Jihad is often used by right-wing groups to accuse men of a certain religion of converting women by marriage. This time, a fictional character from a movie is accused of doing the same. Toofan stars Akhtar in the role of Aziz Ali or Ajju Bhai, a henchman who would become a national level boxer. During his journey, he meets and falls in love with Dr. Pooja Shah, who inspires him to quit the thug life and earn a respectable living. Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur in “Toofan”

Image Credit: Twitter / RakeyshOmPrakashMehra

However, several people on social media objected that director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was promoting interfaith marriages where the Hindu woman must convert her religion. Some of the objectionable comments include that of Manish Singh who calls himself a member of an Indian political party, as he writes: Boycott evert movie which is against our culture and our dharma BoycottToofaan. Farhan Akthar in Toofan

Image Credit: twitter.com/FarOutAkhtar

Twitter user Piyush Anand posted: This whole Lovejihaad program, I will boycott all Bollywood movies that always show this kind of nonsense. I am leaving the Amazon Prime subscription. Boycott anything that goes against the culture and values ​​of India Boycott lovejihad movie #BoycottToofaan, Parth Anand added, retweeting a post from Arun Yadav, who claims to be a member of BJP, who simply posted the hashtag. Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image Credit: Courtesy of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures

Akhtar underwent intense training to prepare for his role as a boxer, marking his second collaboration with Mehra, the first being Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, released in 2013. Toofan was originally intended for a theatrical release in October 2020, but the directors were forced to transfer the film to a streaming platform instead. The project had been on the back burner for months, since India was hit by the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

