Tackling nepotism in politics is more important than Bollywood

The Oxford Dictionary says nepotism means giving unfair advantages to your own family if you are in a position of power, including giving them jobs. In Hindi there is a more interesting meaning, Bhai-Bhateejavaad. But most of us Indians understand nepotism as partiality in Bollywood.

On June 14, 2020, when one of Bollywood’s young and charming heartbeaters passed away under suspicious circumstances, the greatest affection swept across the country for him and the masses were angry. Without a godfather, he manages his career fairly well in a short period of time. From dancing to television to movies, his scale of success was commendable. In addition, he was a pretty bright mind, who showed the courage to quit his engineering career for his passion for art. When such a versatile person dies at such a young age, the shock and grief among people is evident. But unfortunately all this anger has been diverted by many media to target Bollywood as a stronghold of nepotism and the masses have been taken in that direction. Although the accusations of nepotism have been leveled at Bollywood for a long time (that may be true), but it was unprecedented.

Somehow people were able to turn their anger into a tribute to Sushant by making her latest film as the most watched premier online. However, in the long run, the bigger question has vanished Nepotism!

But why do we care about nepotism in Bollywood? Or, I should ask Do we really care? Although Sushant is a dynamic, foreign, self-taught and versatile young actor, his latest film has become the most watched because he passed away. All moviegoers should be wondering. Did we really see Dil Bechara if Sushant hadn’t died? A big parameter of the success of Filmstars today is the Box-Office collection. Sushant’s biggest box office movie hit 200 crore. But on the other side, the worst movies from another self-styled star who makes almost the same movie every year, easily go over 300 crore. Also, that another star is neither a versatile actor, nor an outsider. His ancestors were already in show business for a long time. So how much less is Sushant’s box office collection than this star’s? Obviously, it was We, The People, who chose to watch other films than Sushant. So why blame Bollywood for nepotism? Who is really responsible? Who really maintains nepotism? Is it Bollywood, or us?

Now we have to understand how our daily life is surrounded by nepotism and we are the main catalyst for it. We prefer that our own employees are hired ignoring the deserving talents of the company we work for. We choose to admit the children of our relatives even if other poor and deserving students are not educated. A person who runs an organization gives up his chair to his son, not to a talented employee of his organization. At the local kirana store, the owner who manages the cash, as he gets older, does not leave his cash management to his loyal employee for years, instead he leaves the cash and account management to his son only. The bottom line is Do we really care about nepotism in our lives?

A counter-argument to this situation may be that a middle-class man is burdened with so many responsibilities that he cannot trust everyone, so he has to choose his family only. True that! This logic can be accepted up to a point. But then, how can the issue of nepotism be resolved in the longer term? First, we need to understand what thing has what impact and what responsibility towards our lives? Bollywood, or any private entity, is the result of the efforts of an individual or a small group of people. These people built this empire on their own. They did not take your votes, your taxes, your land and any of your property. Thus, they may not have any responsibility towards you. They can choose anyone (inside or outside their fellowship) for a job. But if you have invested something, then they are certainly responsible for your expectations. For example – A political party, makes promises for our development, takes our votes and our confidence, makes the government, rules over us, takes our taxes; is a public entity. Therefore, they have a huge responsibility to us. We should and must raise our voices if we see something wrong, for example nepotism. Their activities directly affect our daily life. But do we really care about nepotism in politics? We often vote and chant the names of those politicians whose only achievement is to be the son / daughter of an established political family. Many times it happens that a talented and hardworking candidate loses the election, but not the politician’s son / daughter. Why is that ? Who is responsible? WE. Nepotism is in us.

