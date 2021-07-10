Ileana DCruz shares how she deals with heartache, says sitting on sofa in her underwear eats cake helps | Bollywood





Actress Ileana DCruz shared tips on how to deal with grief. In a new interview, she spoke about her personal experience recovering from a broken heart, and her suggestions included eating cake and finding a good support system in her friends. Ileana DCruz was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone but they broke up in 2019. She then deleted all of her photos and videos with him. The two also unsubscribed on Instagram. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about her own experience dealing with grief, Ileana said: How do you deal with grief? There are so many ways to deal with it. Have a nice bunch of girlfriends if you have them, you know, a good support system. The cake always helps. Don’t judge yourself if you want to sit on the couch in your underwear to eat a cake. It makes you feel very good. And train, surprisingly. You feel so much better. Ileana, who said she is currently single, was also asked how she would define love. Love is like coming home. It’s heartwarming and calming, she says. Asked about her ideal date, she replied: Picnic under the stars, on a beach, maybe. With a good glass of wine, listening to the sound of the waves and chatting for hours. She also said that marriage is not for everyone. See also: Kumkum actor Bhagya Zeeshan Khan surprises Kartik Aaryan on the street while wearing a panda costume. Watch Earlier this year, Ileana made her digital debut with Kookie Gulatis The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan as a corrupt stockbroker. The film, which also starred Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah, was released on Disney + Hotstar. Critics rated it unfavorably compared to Hansal Mehtas Scam 1992 web series: The Harshad Mehta Story, made on the same subject. Ileana will be seen next in the social comedy Unfair And Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film also stars Randeep Hooda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ileana-d-cruz-shares-how-she-deals-with-heartbreak-says-sitting-on-the-couch-in-your-underwear-eating-cake-helps-101625914469524.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos