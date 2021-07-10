All signs point to houses in Frogtown, Hollywood and DTLA | Sponsored





2976 Ripple Pl # 203 | Elysee Valley 1 bed | 1.5 Baths | Offered at $ 649,000 | More On the LA River in the trendy Elysian Valley, this sleek condominium offers beautiful modern design and gorgeous views at a rarely seen price. The light-flooded corner unit features generous private outdoor spaces, ready for morning coffee and evening social time. Chefs will love the upgraded kitchen equipped with quartz countertops, floating shelves, stainless steel appliances, full height subway tiling, and a custom dining counter with pendant lighting. Go upstairs to the oversized bedroom featuring a spa-like tub, Elfa shelving system, and a private deck with lovely mountain views. Take advantage of central air conditioning, two notarized parking spaces and a gated community offering barbecue + lounge areas. Cafe, restaurants, and nightlife are just around the corner at La Colombe, Frogtown Brewery, Salazar and more; get your groceries at Whole Foods 365 nearby. For biking enthusiasts, the LA River offers miles of dedicated trails, also perfect for dog walkers, runners, and urban hikers. Open day: Saturday and Sunday July 10 and 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open broker: Tuesday July 13 from 11A-1P Tracy Do 5228 & 5230 avenue De Longpré | Hollywood 2 beds | 2 baths | $ 1,089,000 | More Delivered vacant, this corner duplex offers a remarkable opportunity in a prime Hollywood location. The stylish side-by-side units each offer one bedroom; identical apartments have been rebuilt from the ground up and are stunning to see with open layouts, hardwood floors, and oversized windows bringing in sun showers. Custom kitchens feature pendant lighting, a full height splash, quartz countertops with dining area, and a suite of stainless steel appliances including a built-in dishwasher and microwave . The bedrooms have large closets; the baths have glass enclosures and beautiful tiling. The icing on the cake is the expansive rooftop terrace, a common area to relax and dine with epic views of the iconic Griffith Park Observatory and Hollywood Sign. Facilities include in-unit laundry rooms and a central heating and air system with Nest. Ideal for an owner-user or an investor looking for an income, this property is located near the cafe, restaurants, markets and more. Los Feliz and Silver Lake are easily accessible. Open doors : Saturday July 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tracy Do 460 S Spring St # 212 | Downtown 1 bed | 1 bathroom | $ 699,000 | More Polished sophistication resonates in this gorgeous one-bedroom loft at The Rowan, an Art Deco masterpiece in the Old Bank neighborhood of downtown LA. High ceilings, oversized windows, and wood floors are some of the striking design cues of this rare and unique unit that features two balconies, cityscape views, and a spectacular interior skylight bringing in sun showers. In the upgraded kitchen you will find natural stone countertops, a built-in stainless steel sink, Scavolini cabinets, Bosch appliances and a built-in washer + dryer. The versatile layout of a bedroom allows for work-life harmony with the added benefit of the Mills Act, which allows for significant property tax savings. Facilities include 24 hour security, controlled access, and well-maintained community areas offering gardens, plunge pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor living and dining area with gas grills and fire pits. Cafe, restaurants and grocery stores are just around the corner at Grand Central Market, Nickel Diner, Whole Foods and more. Open doors : Sunday July 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tracy Do This sponsored post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do

