Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have joined Vikram Veda’s Bollywood remake





Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatris 2017, Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha, starred actors Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan set to star in Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Vikram Veda. The producers plan to release the film next September. The original neo-noir crime thriller, released in 2017, starred R Madhavan actors Vijay Sethupathi as the lead characters. The film was produced by Sashikanth of YNot Studios. The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey as part of his company Friday Filmworks, in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios. The Hindi remake starring Hrithik and Saif is in advanced pre-production and will likely air next month. We plan to release it on September 30, 2022, a source familiar with the film told PTI. The Tamil movie, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, had Madhavan playing the role of an intransigent cop Vikram and Sethupathi as Vedha gangster. The film stars actor Shraddha Srinath facing Madhavan. Other actors including Kathir, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi and Vivek Prasanna, among others, played central roles in the film. He won four Filmfare South awards in the categories Best Director – Tamil (Pushkar-Gayathri), Best Actor – Tamil (Vijay Sethupathi), Best Male Reading Singer – Tamil (Anirudh Ravichander) and Critics’ Award for Best Actor – South (R Madhavan). The writer-director duo are also on board to direct the Hindi remake. Besides this film, Hritik will soon start filming his next action film, Fighter. The patriotic action drama, also starring Deepika Padukone, will be directed by Siddharth Anand. Last month on the 15th anniversary of his hit superhero film Krish, tThe superstar has promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth film in the series. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has the adventure horror comedy Bhoot Police, which is slated for release September 17 on Disney + Hotstar VIP. He is also reunited with Tanhaji: the unsung warrior Director Om Raut will play Lankesh in Prabhas-starrer Adipursh.

