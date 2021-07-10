Entertainment
‘Makers Boulevard’ craftsman event returns to Brentwood
If the inaugural The Makers Boulevard event is anything to go by, July 17th will take place in downtown Brentwood. For months, downtown Saturday mornings have attracted shoppers interested in finding fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as various stalls with fresh flowers, meat and seafood and more. Yet after adding local artisans and small businesses to the mix on a Saturday last month, people were excited about the opportunity to get out there and enjoy the crisp summer air and see what great finds were available. .
After being locked up for over a year, I just loved that something was happening and I could shop to my heart’s content, said Marie Strasburg, a resident of Brentwood.
Following the well-received first event, The Makers Boulevard was invited to return to make the event a regular event every third Saturday of the month. Nicole Perez, from Oakley, who hosted a booth at the first event with her bead garland, is thrilled to have the chance to come back and share her art.
We had a great time at the first show, said Perez, the owner of Wood and Fray. Being at the same times as the farmers market and offering live music and stuff for the kids really makes people stand out.
Perez, who launched her new line of beaded home decorations in February, felt the first event had helped her spread awareness of her new products and be more interactive with her community.
This is precisely the main idea behind “Makers Boulevard”. Katie Rogina started the summer event series with the idea of helping promote local artisans and small businesses and providing an unforgettable outdoor retail experience with shows and endless possibilities to have fun in the sun.
Rogina said the premise behind the events is to offer a place where local creators and our community come together to experience great things. For over a decade, Rogina has worked in the planning and management of events for clients such as City of Hope, the World Poker Tour and Spinitar.
This show is amazing. I met a ton of people at the first show, said Christine Sobolik, owner of LittleLocals in Discovery Bay. I only plan to show my products at ‘The Makers’ at the moment.
Like Perez, Sobolik is new to the business. She launched her lifestyle branded clothing line for infants and adults in early January while on maternity leave.
I was looking for something clean and simple for my 2 year old son, she says.
The free summer series is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to noon on July 17 in downtown Brentwood on Oak Street between Second and Fourth Streets, adjacent to City Park and across from the Downtown Brentwood Farmers Market. Live entertainment from Margaret Niles and entertainment for the kids is also included, including a tour with Elsa from the movie “Frozen” making an appearance from 10-11:30 am, plus free storytelling and song time. . For more details, visit themakersboulevard.com/events online.
Recycled water stations: Oakley and Bethel Islands Ironhouse Sanitary District will be increasing hours of operation so that local customers can collect recycled water free of charge at their recycled water filling station at 450 Walnut Meadows Road in Oakley. The station is now open daily from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm The Town of Brentwood also offers its own recycled water filling station, which is also open daily from 8 am to 8 pm for the summer. .
Officials from the Ironhouse health district say their recycled water can irrigate lawns, flower gardens, trees (including fruit trees), vegetable gardens and other outdoor plants. Recycled water can also be used to water patio furniture, driveways and sidewalks.
For more information on how to sign up for recycled water at the Ironhouse Sanitary District, go online at bayareane.ws/3yNQ6Xf, and for Brentwood, go to bayareane.ws/36rmpyR.
Roni gehlke can be contacted at [email protected]
