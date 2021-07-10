Entertainment
“Shark Week” has a lot to chew on and more
Like, seriously, panicked. I go back to seeing a trailer for “Jaws” when I was a little girl.
Three things to watch out for
‘Shark Week’
For those who love sharks, “Shark Week” on Discovery is like several Super Bowls.
Seriously, the network has something for just about everyone.
Do not believe me ?
“Shark Week” runs Sunday through July 18 on Discovery and Discovery +.
‘Gossip Girl’
Is there anything better than being a wealthy teenager growing up in New York City?
“Gossip Girl” airs on HBO Max, which shares parent company CNN.
‘Black Widow’
Come on, Natasha Romanoff !!
“Black Widow” hits theaters and Disney + on Friday.
Two things to listen to
What time is it?
Blockbuster Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis bring a ton of talent to their new album, “Jam & Lewis Volume One”.
Former band members The Time, who went from being Prince protege to helping shape Janet Jackson’s career, have some real heavyweights on their debut album, including Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton and Usher.
You read that right: after more than 40 years in the music industry, this is the duo’s debut album.
“Jam & Lewis Volume One” comes out Friday.
Narrated by actor Eric Roberts and hosted by Law & Order alumnus Elisabeth Rhm (sounds fair, doesn’t it?), The new podcast features “over 10,000 unpublished intimate personal letters, hundreds hours of private and extremely vivid phone recordings, detailed artwork and newspaper snippets, and unreleased books from America’s most notorious serial killers including John Wayne Gacy, Charles Manson, David Berkowitz, Richard Ramirez and many others. “
It looks like a treasure trove of terror right there.
“Killer’s Vault” is currently streaming on Spotify and Apple.
One thing to say
It shows photographers taking photos of what appeared to be Lopez and Affleck, then a tense couple, Lopez wiping away tears. But looking at the video further, it’s actually an eyelash in Lopez’s eye.
The whole theme of the video is the invasion of privacy and the fact that not all of the scenes are what they may seem at first glance.
Until they confirm they’re more than just friends, our spidey senses can tingle as much as they want – and that goes for all the celebrities trying to have privacy in a very busy industry. public.
Something to sip
But delving into past interviews with Cannon, it’s proven that we shouldn’t be surprised by his, ah … fertility.
At the time, he spoke of his relationship with model Brittany Bell, with whom he now shares two children. He said he was very outspoken with the women he was involved with and that he would never have to deal with the “baby mommy drama” because he is a “straight shooter”.
Cannon said this week on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show that the children he welcomed last year were planned.
“Believe me, there are a lot of people I could have gotten pregnant with that I didn’t get,” he said on Wednesday. “The ones who got pregnant are the ones who were supposed to get pregnant.”
Stop laughing at this and know that Cannon has also said that he “loves taking care of women.” It is probably very reassuring for the women with whom he shares children.
