“Shark Week” has a lot to chew on and more

Like, seriously, panicked. I go back to seeing a trailer for “Jaws” when I was a little girl.

Three things to watch out for

‘Shark Week’

For those who love sharks, “Shark Week” on Discovery is like several Super Bowls.

Seriously, the network has something for just about everyone.

Do not believe me ?

This year’s recap features Tiffany Haddish hosting one episode. We learn from Haddish that “his fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex, sailing the fanciest yachts surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a beautiful newt.” There’s also the “Jackass Shark Week Special”, featuring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the crew, and an “Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek” hosted by Bill Shatner.

Yes, CE William Shatner. There are tons of other celebs appearing as part of the week, including Brad Paisley, Snoop Dogg and “Sharknado” stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid (naturally).

“Shark Week” runs Sunday through July 18 on Discovery and Discovery +.

‘Gossip Girl’

Is there anything better than being a wealthy teenager growing up in New York City?

Unfortunately, I have no point of reference. But the new “Gossip Girl” can at least help us pretend, maybe?

The reboot of the teen drama that aired on The CW from 2007-2012 is updated to include social media development, but there is still a lot of mystery left, as with the original.

“Gossip Girl” airs on HBO Max, which shares parent company CNN.

‘Black Widow’

Come on, Natasha Romanoff !!

The Marvel canon gets bigger with this movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Romanoff, aka Black Widow, a member of the Avengers who hasn’t shown us any superpowers but has plenty of combat skills.

Trained as a Russian spy and assassin, Romanoff played by ScarJo offers plenty of action, with the added benefit of Florence Pugh as Red Room’s sister (and fellow killer) Yelena Belova.

“Black Widow” hits theaters and Disney + on Friday.

Two things to listen to

What time is it?

Blockbuster Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis bring a ton of talent to their new album, “Jam & Lewis Volume One”.

Former band members The Time, who went from being Prince protege to helping shape Janet Jackson’s career, have some real heavyweights on their debut album, including Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton and Usher.

You read that right: after more than 40 years in the music industry, this is the duo’s debut album.

“It’s crazy to think that we are about to release our first album after all these years”, Lewis says Variety . “It will be a very special moment and we are grateful to have this team behind us.”

“Jam & Lewis Volume One” comes out Friday.

True crime junkie that I am, I couldn’t have been more excited for “The killer’s chest.”

Narrated by actor Eric Roberts and hosted by Law & Order alumnus Elisabeth Rhm (sounds fair, doesn’t it?), The new podcast features “over 10,000 unpublished intimate personal letters, hundreds hours of private and extremely vivid phone recordings, detailed artwork and newspaper snippets, and unreleased books from America’s most notorious serial killers including John Wayne Gacy, Charles Manson, David Berkowitz, Richard Ramirez and many others. “

It looks like a treasure trove of terror right there.

“Killer’s Vault” is currently streaming on Spotify and Apple.

One thing to say

One thing from this week seems related to what I wrote weeks ago about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reuniting.

That’s because recent paparazzi photos of “Spider-Man” co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland reminded me of Lopez’s 2002 music video “Jenny From the Block,” which featured Affleck.

It shows photographers taking photos of what appeared to be Lopez and Affleck, then a tense couple, Lopez wiping away tears. But looking at the video further, it’s actually an eyelash in Lopez’s eye.

The whole theme of the video is the invasion of privacy and the fact that not all of the scenes are what they may seem at first glance.

Enter ‘hot’ photos of Zendaya and Holland published by Page Six , which seem to show that they get hot and heavy inside a car. People have theorized for years that they were in a relationship – although Holland denies it – but we really have no idea what’s going on with the pair.

Until they confirm they’re more than just friends, our spidey senses can tingle as much as they want – and that goes for all the celebrities trying to have privacy in a very busy industry. public.

Something to sip

As a society, we seem to be spending a lot of time in the wombs of women, so let’s give Nick Cannon the same time.

The occasional TV host / rapper has recently become a father a few times, sparking a buzz.

But delving into past interviews with Cannon, it’s proven that we shouldn’t be surprised by his, ah … fertility.

“I come from a tribal mentality,” he said. told VladTV in 2018 . “You should have as many kids as you can take care of and really care for them and be the best provider you can be.”

At the time, he spoke of his relationship with model Brittany Bell, with whom he now shares two children. He said he was very outspoken with the women he was involved with and that he would never have to deal with the “baby mommy drama” because he is a “straight shooter”.

Cannon said this week on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show that the children he welcomed last year were planned.

“Believe me, there are a lot of people I could have gotten pregnant with that I didn’t get,” he said on Wednesday. “The ones who got pregnant are the ones who were supposed to get pregnant.”

Stop laughing at this and know that Cannon has also said that he “loves taking care of women.” It is probably very reassuring for the women with whom he shares children.