Léa Seydoux could cancel her trip to Cannes after testing positive for Covid





French actress Léa Seydoux is supposed to be the darling of the Cannes Film Festival this year with four films, three of which are in competition. But sources say the French star could cancel his trip to southern France after testing positive for COVID. Seydoux has not yet made the trip to Cannes; she is currently on the production of a film, during which she contracted COVID. A source close to the actor says that she is the most asymptomatic and that she has been isolated for more than a week at her Parisian home. A spokesperson for Seydoux confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. She will remain in quarantine until her doctors deem it safe to travel to Cannes and attend festival events. In a twist worthy of an episode of “Call My Agent! », Seydoux gets tested every day. She is waiting for negative test results for two consecutive days to make the trip to Cannes for the world premiere of “The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson on Monday evening. The other films of Seydoux in competition are “The story of my wife” by Ildiko Enyedi and “France” by Bruno Dumont. She is also on the poster for the film “Deception” by Arnaud Desplechin. The critically acclaimed actor has been presented as a strong contender for the Best Actress award at Cannes due to the number of films she has played at the festival. She won the Palme d’Or for her performance in Abdellatif Kechiche’s 2013 film “Blue is the hottest color”, which she shared with Kechiche and her co-star Adèle Exarchopoulos. The Secretary General of the Cannes Film Festival, François Desrousseaux, said Variety yesterday that there was no COVID-19 cluster in Cannes four days after the start of the festival. He said that out of several thousand people who get tested here on a daily basis, there are an average of three cases per day. RT-PCR saliva tests were performed in a 300 square meter laboratory tent adjacent to the Palais des Festivals. The festival organizers have slightly tightened the health protocol in view of the reported COVID cases. Cannes organizers have now required that every festival staff member undergo a test every two days, rather than every five days, which is the normal requirement for event employees. However, a new health pass system means fully immunized participants won’t have to be tested as often. Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/film/news/french-actor-lea-seydoux-may-cancel-trip-to-cannes-after-testing-positive-for-covid-exclusive-1235016470/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos