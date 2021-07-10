MLB’s RBI program, reviving baseball in downtown areas, hopes to increase popularity of American hobby – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The ping of the bat rang out on the grounds of Metropolitan State University as baseball and softball games were played on Friday. A visit from Major League Baseball provided a boost as the league came to show its support.

Yeah, that’s my sport, said Nathaniel Butler, 15, as he chewed a big wad of chewing gum in the canoe one day at 100 degrees.

We’ve been through it all. Track, football, his father Lancy said as he sat at the bar. Lancy Butler used to run on the track and play soccer when he was younger. So as a father he wanted his son to be involved.

Athletics is important to me. And I think you should have a combination of athletics and academics.

He was happy when Nathaniel once said to him, ‘Daddy, I signed up to baseball. OKAY. OKAY. And he’s just kind of taken off from there.

It’s the kind of move MLB loves. Baseball has seen a decline in participation over the past few decades. As softball has grown and recent varsity championships have even drawn higher odds than varsity baseball championships, the global professional ball has an aging television audience and declining attendance.

I think they might have wasted a generation or two with the style of the game, said Darren Harrison of Bills Sports Collectibles, a South Broadway gift shop. There are still a lot of traditional old school people in their fifties and sixties who are diehard fans.

Underserved communities have moved away for a variety of reasons.

There are a lot of kids and communities, especially after COVID, don’t necessarily have the resources right now, said David Jones, Major League Baseballs,

Vice President of Baseball and Softball Development.

MLB’s RBI program, Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, is looking to change that.

Most major league and minor league clubs support leagues in their community, including the Rockies, Jones noted.

There are many reasons for the drop in participation. Baseball television viewing is predominantly among the elderly. Sport was the first choice. Today, football occupies the first place in many communities. While basketball games can be seen on the playing fields, sand court baseball is becoming increasingly scarce. Like many youth sports, it has been further monetized.

The travel balloon has been expensive for many children. Now if you are a good kid playing the community game, someone will come and get you. But we actually think the bad days in baseball are just as important as the good days, Jones said.

Recreation services are cut and support for leagues is shrinking. This is part of the reason MLB supports local play. By Memorial Day, teams are often reduced to travel teams. But Jones believes that leaves out the options for players to improve or just play.

Kids who weren’t on this team probably need more opportunities to play more than anyone else to be able to improve their game.

There are certainly other reasons. Most of the time when he was young, Lancy Butler played away from home.

You couldn’t get us in. Mom said it was time to come into the house and we would be upset.

He has seen his son play video games and is happy to see him on a baseball field. Computer time has prevented some young people from getting involved.

On the other hand, parents of many sports are now so involved that coaches, managers, referees and referees have noted that their interference is negative. Too involved?

It’s a personal opinion, yes, Jones said.

And you know where parents leave them alone now? Online. They don’t fit in, Jones said. But when they come out on the field let them play. Good or bad, let them play.

Jones thinks playing ball is a necessary lesson.

I firmly believe that baseball reflects life. You’re gonna have good days, you’re gonna have bad days. So there are things learned that will help you throughout your life.

In the heat of the metal stands, Lancy Butler watched and applauded his son. Nathaniel drove a net left single that cheered on his Overland team as they played Bruce Randolph. The next round he made a mistake.

Yeah, that was a good shot, he shared the canoe. The first race was good, I just did better, that’s all, he added.

Man I’m proud of him, I’m telling you, said his dad.